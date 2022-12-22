Pixalate Announces November 2022 Top Programmatic Sellers (SSPs) by Market Share for Connected TV across Roku and Amazon Fire TV Platforms

Report provides detailed rankings for ad sellers across Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores - including breakdowns by region and device - and highlights Magnite, Comcast's FreeWheel, Xandr as top ad platforms based on CTV open programmatic ad market share.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the November 2022 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for both Connected TV (CTV) and mobile in-app. The rankings feature the top SSPs by open programmatic ad market share for apps across the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.

Pixalate announces rankings for each seller's estimated market share of the open programmatic advertising industry across the world, including market share breakdowns by region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM) for CTV platforms.

Top CTV SSPs by Market Share

Here are the leading CTV advertising suppliers on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices based on estimated market share in November 2022, according to Pixalate:

Roku, North America , July 2022

In the North American market, Xumo had the biggest increase in market share since April 2022, breaking into the top 10.

Magnite - 38% FreeWheel - 12% Xandr Monetize - 10%

Amazon Fire TV, North America , July 2022

The ratings for Amazon Fire TV, North America remained mostly stable, with Google AdExchange making the biggest climb on the rankings list.

Magnite - 47% FreeWheel - 11% Xandr Monetize - 9%

To see full North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM rankings for CTV platforms, visit here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Rankings (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple app stores.

