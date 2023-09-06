Pixalate: Apple iPhone Gains 10% Quarterly Device Market Share in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2023

Samsung and Motorola combine to command 47% market share in Latin America while Apple's iPhone dominates Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa in Q2 2023

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report .

The report reveals the top mobile devices across key regions (North America, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM) based on their share of open programmatic ad traffic, as measured by Pixalate.

Key findings:

Apple (iPhone) leads North America with 63% market share and EMEA with 35% market share at the end of Q2 2023

with 63% market share and EMEA with 35% market share at the end of Q2 2023 Apple gained 10% market share since last quarter in APAC, securing a total 41% market share

Latin America is the only region iPhone does not rank first, with Samsung and Motorola reporting 47% combined market share.

To download the complete Q2 2023 Mobile Device Market Share Report, click here .

For an extended list of devices, please visit the Media Ratings Terminal and sign up for a free account.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Mobile Device Market Share Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV devices in the time period studied.

SOURCE Pixalate