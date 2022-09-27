Pixalate Finds 1.6MM+ 'Abandoned' Mobile Apps in Q2 2022: Apps Registered in Russia and China Most Likely to be Abandoned on Google Play Store (42%)

Research conducted by Pixalate found that over 1.6MM apps listed in the Google Play and Apple App stores haven't been updated in over two years, with the number increasing on the Google Play Store but decreasing on the Apple App Store

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q2 2022 , showing that over 1.6 million apps between the Google Play Store and Apple App Store appear to have been "abandoned," meaning that they haven't been updated in over two years.

Pixalate's analysis also found 306k+ "Super-Abandoned" apps (5+ years with no update), which are spread almost evenly between the two stores, with 141k in the Apple App Store and 166k+ in the Google Play Store.

1.1MM+ 'Abandoned' mobile apps available for download in Google Play Store, 500k+ in Apple App Store

Here are some of Pixalate's key findings:

Apple apps received more updates, Google's app ecosystem became more abandoned: There were about 200k fewer abandoned apps in the Apple App Store compared to Q1 2022 (-28%), but 150k+ more abandoned in the Google Play Store (+16%).

There are more abandoned apps (32%) than apps that have been updated in the last six months (30%).

than apps that have been updated in the last six months (30%). Apps registered in Russia and China are the most likely to be abandoned (42%) on the Google Play Store (among the top 12 countries based on number of apps).

are the (42%) on the Google Play Store (among the top 12 countries based on number of apps). 23% of abandoned apps do not have a detectable privacy policy , compared to just 4% for apps updated in the last six months.

, compared to just 4% for apps updated in the last six months. 14k abandoned apps transmitted geo location in the ad bid stream, according to Pixalate's data.

abandoned apps in the ad bid stream, according to Pixalate's data. 37% likely child-directed apps* are abandoned ( 81k in Google, and 75k in Apple).

Why tracking 'Abandoned' Apps important

"Abandoned" apps may harbor serious privacy and security concerns.

The most innovative apps regularly release new improved versions with bug fixes and security patches.

With the growing awareness of consumer privacy concerns, this issue becomes even more important.

Advertisers need to take notice of how frequently apps are updated before deciding to invest.

Download a free copy of the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q2 2022 .

*According to Pixalate's COPPA methodology for determining the likely audience of an app.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. It should be noted that the mere fact an app does not appear to have been updated in a certain period of time does not necessarily mean that such app's publisher has abandoned the app, or is otherwise violating any policy, best practice, or regulation. Instead, we are merely noting the apparent inactivity and rendering an opinion that this apparent absence of updates may be suggestive of heightened risks to end users and other data subjects. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to render opinions and report trends pertaining to apps available for download via the official Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

