Pixalate Finds 1.8MM+ 'Abandoned' Mobile Apps in Google and Apple Stores In Q4 2022

Research conducted by Pixalate shows estimated $29MM in programmatic ad spend on abandoned mobile apps in 2022

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q4 2022 , showing that over 1.8MM+ apps between the Google Play Store and Apple App Store appear to have been "abandoned," meaning that they haven't been updated in over two years.

Pixalate's analysis also found 86% (13k+) of abandoned apps with ads transmitted geo location in the advertising bid stream. Additionally, there was a 6% increase in abandoned apps across Google Play and Apple App Store in Q4 vs. Q3 2022, according to Pixalate's data.

Why This is Important

"Abandoned" apps may harbor serious safety, data privacy and security concerns.

The most innovative apps regularly release new improved versions with bug fixes and security patches.

With the growing awareness of consumer privacy concerns, this issue becomes even more important.

Advertisers need to take notice of how frequently apps are updated before deciding to invest.

In Q4 2022, there were more abandoned apps (35%+) than recently updated apps (30%)

Here are some of Pixalate's key findings:

1.8MM+ abandoned apps in Q4 2022 , up 6% from Q3, the highest volume in 2022

, up 6% from Q3, the highest volume in 2022 97% of Apple apps with no privacy policy URL are abandoned (61% on Google) as of Q4 2022.

of Apple apps with are abandoned (61% on Google) as of Q4 2022. $29MM estimated programmatic ad spend on abandoned apps in 2022.

estimated programmatic on abandoned apps in 2022. 45% (22k+) of apps registered in Russia are abandoned , 40% (35k+) in China , and 38% (128k+) in the U.S.

are , 40% (35k+) in , and 38% (128k+) in the 86% (13k+) abandoned apps with ads transmitted geo location in ad bid stream.

in ad bid stream. 50% (68k+) of likely child-directed apps in the Apple App Store are abandoned as of Q4 2022.

Download a free copy of the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q4 2022 , including a list of the top 100 most popular abandoned apps as of Q4 2022.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q4 2022 Abandoned Mobile Apps Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. It should be noted that the mere fact an app does not appear to have been updated in a certain period of time does not necessarily mean that such app's publisher has abandoned the app, or is otherwise violating any policy, best practice, or regulation. Instead, we are merely noting the apparent inactivity and rendering an opinion that this apparent absence of updates may be suggestive of heightened risks to end users and other data subjects. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to render opinions and report trends pertaining to apps available for download via the official Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

