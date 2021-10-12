Pixalate Hires former FTC Enforcer Allison Lefrak to Lead the Company's Privacy and COPPA Compliance Efforts

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today announced it has named Allison Lefrak Senior Vice President of Public Policy, Ads Privacy and Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Compliance. Bringing extensive experience with global consumer privacy protection and enforcement, Lefrak will lead a new division that engages with global policymakers and stakeholders to advocate for consumer privacy, particularly as it relates to COPPA and advertising.

"Allison is a true regulatory leader, coming to us with deep expertise around COPPA and how to protect consumers across platforms and devices," said Jalal Nasir, Founder and CEO of Pixalate. "Safeguarding digital ad supply chain and online privacy is at the core of Pixalate, and we are extremely lucky to have someone of Allison's caliber leading our vision to bring our privacy and risk management solutions to a wider audience than ever before."

Lefrak has extensive experience leading privacy and data security investigations at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including a 2019 COPPA settlement with TikTok and a 2014 privacy and data security settlement with Snapchat. Lefrak will be a thought leader at Pixalate for critical issues at the intersection of product, policy, and privacy.

"Pixalate takes privacy seriously from a macro level across platforms and devices, and it's exciting to join a company with that mindset," said Lefrak. "The company is committed to protecting consumers' online privacy, and I'm excited to help provide much-needed data and transparency to buyers, sellers, and consumers."

Prior to serving as counsel for international consumer protection for FTC's Office of International Affairs, Lefrak was a senior attorney and the identity theft program manager for the FTC's Division of Privacy and Identity Protection. Before working at the FTC, Lefrak was the litigation director at Human Rights USA and she spent 10 years as a litigator in private practice.

Throughout her career, Lefrak has devoted a significant amount of time to pro bono work. She was involved with efforts to restore the rule of law at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba by representing several detainees in their habeas corpus petitions. Her op-ed, "Justice Delayed at Guantánamo," appeared in the National Law Journal. Essays she wrote about her experience representing Guantánamo detainees appeared in a book compilation entitled "The Guantánamo Lawyers: Inside a Prison Outside the Law." She also served as a guardian ad litem on behalf of abused and neglected children in the District of Columbia.

Lefrak will present the latest mobile app safety trends on apps in the Google Play Store and Apple App store in a webinar on October 14, 2021.

Lefrak is part of a recent hiring spree for Pixalate as it navigates a high-growth period. To learn more about the company and to browse other open opportunities, visit the company's careers page .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising.

