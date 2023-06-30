Pixalate Introduces Ad Industry's First Monthly App Developer Quality Rankings for Global Programmatic Advertising Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Connected TV (CTV) App Stores: Disney No. 1 on Amazon in North America in April 2023

Pixalate's Top CTV App Developer Rankings analyze the quality of CTV app developers in relation to programmatic advertising inventory across multiple platforms, regions, and categories. Fox News, TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Pluto TV were among the leaders in April 2023 on Roku.

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today launched the inaugural Top Developer Rankings for CTV across Roku and Amazon Fire TV . The report ranks the world's Connected TV (CTV) app developers, bringing transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate's Top Developer Rankings build on the Publisher Trust Index , which provides ratings for individual CTV apps that support programmatic advertising. These rankings are based on multiple factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores.

Often in programmatic advertising, buyers and sellers partner with app developers rather than individual apps. The new Top Developer Rankings provides an aggregated analysis of a developer's portfolio of apps, aiding ad tech companies in their advertising inventory partner evaluations.

Top 5 CTV App Developers in April 2023 (Roku, North America):

Fox News Pluto Inc. AT&T Services Inc. A Parent Media Co. Inc. Frndly TV

Download the full April 2023 Top CTV App Developer Rankings for Roku here . The full report contains the top Roku app developers across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM as well as regional trends.

Top 5 CTV App Developers in April 2023 (Amazon Fire TV, North America):

Disney Discovery Communications fuboTV Frndly TV A+E Networks

Download the full April 2023 Top CTV App Developer Rankings for Amazon Fire TV here . The full report contains the top Roku app developers across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM as well as regional trends.

Download the Reports

Download the April 2023 Top CTV App Developer Rankings:

Pixalate's methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Publisher Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. The Indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps (collectively, the "apps"). As cited in the Indexes and referenced in the Indexes' key findings reproduced herein, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics (e.g., "Brand Safety") and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each app publisher with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively, as well as programmatic advertising activity within discrete app categories. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

