Pixalate Introduces Apple TV CTV Trends Report: Apple TV's Estimated Global CTV Device Market Share Drops to 4% in Q2 2023

Apple TV's estimated CTV device market share drops to 4%, down from 9% one year ago, while Roku (45%), Samsung (20%), and Amazon (9%) all lead.

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, introduces the Apple TV CTV Trends Report Q2 2023 , analyzing Apple TV's position in the CTV device landscape and the open programmatic advertising marketplace.

Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal now includes Apple TV App Store intelligence in addition to Roku, Fire TV and Samsung CTV App Stores. Clients can now access ad fraud intelligence and online privacy compliance data for over 22K Apple CTV apps in MRT.

The report provides a deep dive into CTV trends related to Apple TV, including estimated device market share by global region (using ad sales as a proxy), top grossing apps in Apple TV's tvOS app store, and a look at invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace on Apple TV devices.

Key Findings

Apple TV's estimated global CTV device market share declines to 4% in Q2 2023 , down from 9% in Q2 2022. Apple TV trails Roku (45%), Samsung (20%), and Amazon (9%) in global CTV device market share Apple TV's is most popular in North America , where it holds an estimated 9% CTV device market share

declines to , down from 9% in Q2 2022. 22% IVT rate, including ad fraud , on apps in the Apple TV app store, significantly higher than Amazon Fire TV apps (18%) and Roku (13%)

Top 5 Grossing Apple TV Apps, Q2 2023 Open Programmatic Advertising:

This list of top grossing apps is based on Pixalate's estimates.

Download a free copy of the Q2 2023 Apple TV CTV Trends Report .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Apple TV CTV Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

SOURCE Pixalate