Pixalate Q2 2023 Ad Fraud Benchmarks for Web Traffic: North America Reports Highest Desktop Invalid Traffic Rate at 13%, Followed by Asia-Pacific

Pixalate

21 Sep, 2023

New research shows 12% Global Invalid Traffic (IVT) rates on desktop compared to 8.5% for mobile browsers.

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 Desktop and Mobile Web Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report, analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT) rates for open programmatic advertising on desktop, mobile and tablet websites as of Q2 2023.

The report provides benchmarks for ad fraud across mobile and tablet devices and desktop browsers by global region and country.

Key Findings:

Open Programmatic Advertising on Desktop Web

  • 12% Desktop IVT rate in Q2 2023
    • Firefox Browser (24%) had the highest IVT rate in Q2 2023 among top 5 desktop web browsers
  • North America (13%) reports highest desktop IVT rate
  • Malaysia (21%) reported the highest desktop web IVT rate for any country

Open Programmatic Advertising on Mobile & Tablet Web

  • 8.5% global mobile & tablet web IVT rate in Q2 2023
  • Vivo mobile devices most vulnerable for mobile web IVT (11.8%)
  • At 9%, APAC & EMEA regions have higher mobile web IVT rate – peaking at 24% in South Korea
  • U.S. and Canada among lowest mobile web IVT rates 8.2% & 7.9% respectively

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q2 2023 Desktop and Mobile Web Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC, "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

