Pixalate Releases Connected TV (CTV) Publisher Rankings; SlingTV, CBS News, Frndly TV Top North American Charts in Roku, Amazon FireTV App Stores

Pixalate's Publisher Trust Indexes (PTIs) give advertisers a full picture of the quality of app inventory across multiple platforms, regions, and categories: SlingTV, CBS News among leaders in September 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the September 2022 Publisher Trust Index (PTI), a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world's mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, bringing transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate's monthly PTI report provides a perspective regarding the quality of CTV apps that support programmatic advertising with rankings broken down by region, country, category, and app store. The assessment is based on various factors including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores.

Key Findings:

Sling TV on Roku ranks #1 in September for North America , CBS News in #2 spot

, CBS News in #2 spot Hulu drops down to the #3 Roku slot this month with a lower IVT score of 87.

Fire TV ranks Frndly TV app #1 in September for North America , Discovery in the #2 spot

, Discovery in the #2 spot Hulu remains in the top 3 on Fire TV North America, dropped from the top spot last month ( August 2022 ).

). DIRECTV drops to #6 from third place last month on Fire TV

ROKU North America, September 2022 : Rank, App Name, and PTI "Final Score"

Sling TV: 99 (A) CBS News: 99 (A) Hulu: 99 (A) Bloomberg: 99 (A) TV Classics: 99 (A) Frndly TV: 99 (A) ViX: Cine y TV Gratis en Español: 99 (A) HappyKids: 99 (A) Tubi: 99 (A) DIRECTV STREAM: 99 (A)

For more information on the Roku App list, please visit here .

FireTV North America, September 2022 : Rank, App Name, and PTI "Final Score"

Frndly TV: 99 (A) discovery+ : 99 (A) Hulu: 98 (A) Sling TVS: 98 (A) Pluto TV: 97 (A) DIRECTV : 97 (A) HGTV GO: 96 (A) ABC: Watch TV, Sports & Shows: 96 (A) CBC Gem: 96 (A) fuboTV: 96 (A)

For more information on the Fire TV App list, please visit here .

For Pixalate's full report methodology, including a comprehensive list of metrics analyzed, visit here .

About Pixalate's Publisher Trust Index

Pixalate's Publisher Trust Index is a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world's mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, designed to bring unprecedented transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

While traditional ranking systems use a quantitative-based approach, Pixalate uses a proprietary algorithm to measure a range of quality metrics, including brand safety, invalid traffic (IVT, or ad fraud), programmatic reach, viewability, and more . The Pixalate Top 100™ rankings span 40+ app categories across five regions: Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

The Publisher Trust Indexes feature more than 200 unique Pixalate Top 100™ rankings for mobile and CTV apps. See the Pixalate Top 100™ rankings .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this blog, and the Publisher Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. The Indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps (collectively, the "apps"). As cited in the Indexes and referenced in the Indexes' key findings reproduced herein, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics (e.g., "Brand Safety") and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each app publisher with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively, as well as programmatic advertising activity within discrete app categories. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

SOURCE Pixalate