Pixalate Releases February 2023 CTV Device Global Market Share Report: Roku Leads North American Programmatic Advertising Market at 50%

Amazon Fire TV gained 86% year over year market share in North America

The report reveals the top CTV devices across key regions (North America, APAC, and LATAM) based on the share of open programmatic ad traffic.

Key findings:

Roku has a dominant 50% market share in North America , surpassing Samsung and Amazon combined at 34%.

, surpassing Samsung and Amazon combined at 34%. Apple's market share hits a 12-month low (5%).

In LATAM , Roku leads with a 44% share of voice (SOV), which increased by 303% YoY and 31% QoQ.

, Roku leads with a 44% share of voice (SOV), which increased by 303% YoY and 31% QoQ. LG saw a surge from 1% to 21% YoY, while Scishion and MXQ experienced steep declines, reaching a 12-month low at 2% and 1%, respectively.

Samsung takes the top spot in APAC with a 21% SOV, beating Chromecast at 15%.

with a 21% SOV, beating Chromecast at 15%. Roku and Apple follow at the top of the list.

