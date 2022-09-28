Pixalate Releases H1 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: Ad Spend Rises 31% YoY, But Ad Fraud Also Increased to 20%

Report reveals 94% of U.S. households are now reachable via programmatic CTV advertising; Roku remains dominant device type with 44% programmatic CTV ad market share

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the H1 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report, a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic CTV advertising through the first half of 2022.

The report provides a deep dive into open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global region, ad fraud (or invalid traffic, "IVT") in open programmatic CTV advertising, and trends in the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.

Key Findings:

Global CTV Advertising Climbs Higher

94% of U.S. households reachable via open programmatic CTV ads, up from 86% in 2021.

31% YoY increase in global open programmatic CTV ad spend, 4X growth in 3 years.

Ad Fraud in the open programmatic CTV ad ecosystem increased YoY

CTV ad fraud was ~20% in H1 2022, up from ~15% in H1 2021

Roku devices dominate the programmatic ad market; LG gains significant market share amongst CTV devices

44% of open programmatic ad spend in CTV went to Roku devices.

in CTV went to devices. 237% YoY open programmatic ad market share increase for LG Devices.

North America slightly outpaces the global average for CTV Ad Spend; EMEA & LATAM see exponential growth YoY

32% growth YoY reported for North America , slightly above 31% global average

growth YoY reported for , slightly above 31% global average EMEA saw 816% YoY growth, and LATAM accomplishes 318% YoY growth in open programmatic ad spend

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's H1 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report includes:

CTV ad spend trends by global region

Ad fraud in CTV

Household reach via CTV open programmatic advertising

CTV device trends

Roku Channel Store and Amazon Fire TV Channel Store Insights

Top CTV operating systems

Download a free copy of the report here: H1 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report.

