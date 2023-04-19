Pixalate Releases Industry First Advertising Supply Chain Trends Report Q1 2023: 34% More Invalid Traffic Across Chains with 3+ Hops

Analysis of the OpenRTB Supply Chain Object finds 55% higher Invalid Traffic (IVT) for SCOs marked as incomplete

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the first Supply Path Optimization Trends Report for Q1 2023 to analyze the OpenRTB Supply Chain Object (SCO) in open programmatic advertising transactions.

Pixalate Supply Chain Trends Report Q1 2023: Supply chains marked as incomplete have a 55% higher average Invalid Traffic (IVT) rate than complete chains.

The OpenRTB Supply Chain Object is a data structure that provides transparency and visibility into the programmatic advertising supply chain. Inspection of the SCO reveals the intermediaries involved in a programmatic advertising transaction, allowing for optimization of the supply path. The report provides valuable insights into the current state of supply chains in the programmatic advertising industry.

Key findings -

87% of traffic as measured by Pixalate, with the supply chain object are marked as complete, indicating that the industry may be making strides toward transparency

55% higher average invalid traffic (IVT) rate when a chain is marked as incomplete, indicating obscured supply chains have higher IVT

Desktop traffic exhibits the highest average chain lengths, 29% longer than CTV, indicating more controlled chains for the more valuable CTV traffic

Display traffic has 15% longer supply chains than video traffic

40% higher IVT rate when comparing a single hop chain to a chain with 6+ hops, highlighting the importance of limiting the number of intermediaries in the supply chain to reduce fraud

To download the Supply Path Optimizations Trends Q1 2023 Report, click here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2023 Supply Path Optimization Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied.

SOURCE Pixalate