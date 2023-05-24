Pixalate Releases Mobile Sell-Side Platform Market Share Q1 2023: Magnite and Verve Group Lead North American Mobile Programmatic Advertising Market for iOS and Android Apps

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2023 Mobile Sell-Side Platform Global Market Share Report. The report ranks programmatic advertising Sell Side Platforms (SSPs) by their estimated market share, for key Mobile platforms, Apple, and Android as of March 2023.

Pixalate rankings include each seller's estimated market share across the world, including breakdowns by region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM) for Mobile platforms. Programmatic advertising buyers may benefit from working with sellers with high market share who can deliver efficiency and increase the likelihood of finding their target audience. In addition to this market share report, Pixalate's Seller Trust Index ranks CTV sellers based on quality factors, including invalid traffic and ad density scores.

Here are the leading advertising supply-side platforms (SSPs) on Google Play and Apple devices based on estimated market share in March 2023, according to Pixalate:

Magnite leads on iOS apps in North America, in Q1 2023

Open Programmatic Advertising Share of voice (SOV) on iOS apps; North America; as measured by Pixalate, March 2023:

Magnite - 9%

InMobi - 8%

EPOM - 7%

Verve Group - 6%

Unruly - 6%

Google AdExchange - 6%

Pubwise - 5%

Equative - 4%

Unity Technologies. - 4%

TripleLift - 4%

Verve Group leads on Android apps in North America in Q1 2023

Open Programmatic Advertising Share of voice (SOV) on Android apps; North America; as measured by Pixalate, March 2023:

Verve Group - 12%

Magnite - 8%

InMobi - 8%

Xandr Monetize - 7%

Unity Technologies - 5%

Pubmatic - 5%

Google AdExchange- 5%

Unruly - 5%

Digital Turbine - 4%

OpenX - 4%

For more Mobile SSP Device Global Market Share analysis, including APAC and LATAM, download a free copy of the report here:

Q1 2023 Mobile SSP Market Share Report

The research contained in this report represents data collected by Pixalate for the last month of Q1 (March) 2023. The estimate is based on Pixalate's proprietary technology and methodology, applied to the billions of impressions we see across our customer base.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Rankings (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple app stores.

