Pixalate Releases November 2022 Mobile App Spoofing Report For Apple, Google App Stores: Tumblr, Happy Color, Wordscapes Among Popular Apps Targeted

Pixalate's Mobile Ad Fraud Series for November 2022 reveals games and utilities are app categories most targeted

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the November 2022 edition of our Mobile Ad Fraud Series , where we highlight unique forms of invalid traffic (IVT), inclusive of "ad fraud," across the mobile open programmatic advertising marketplace.

This report covers Mobile App Spoofing numbers for November 2022. For background information, methodology and definitions related to CTV App Spoofing, please visit our inaugural Mobile App Spoofing Report (October 2022) and view the FAQs there.

Key Findings:

While most of the apps targeted changed, Wordlife and Tumblr were among the Google Play apps that appeared on the top 20 list again from October.

Wordscapes, Happy Color, and Sudoku stayed on the iOS app list from October.

Chop.io makes the top 5 list in three of the four regions for Android apps.

Games and Utilities continue to be among app categories most targeted by mobile app spoofing.

The following are the top 20 mobile apps from the Apple and Google app stores that were most impacted by app spoofing:

To view the full list of Mobile apps targeted by app spoofing last month, please visit here .

