Pixalate Releases Q1 2023 Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: 107% YoY Increase in Abandoned Apps From Google & Apple Sharing Personal Data With Advertisers

49% of likely child-directed apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store are abandoned (2+ years with no updates)

May 11, 2023 -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2023 Abandoned Mobile Apps Report, analyzing apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that have been "abandoned." An app is considered abandoned if it has not been updated in the app store in at least two years.

Abandoned apps pose risks for consumers as updates to apps could incorporate not only bug fixes but also changes to data collection practices, consumer opt-in or age verification practices, and notices of privacy policy updates. The longer an app goes without a software update, the greater the risk that the app's consumer data handling practices are not up-to-date with the world's rapidly-evolving privacy protection regulations.

The report analyzes app profile information such as developer country of origin, existence of a privacy policy, app store category, and its child-directedness under the COPPA Rule. It also contains insight into the apps' behaviors observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream such as transmission of personal information including location data, and estimated ad spend.

Key Findings:

1.97M+ abandoned apps in Q1 2023 , +16% YoY increase, from 1.69M+ in Q1 2022

, +16% YoY increase, from 1.69M+ in Q1 2022 Super-abandoned apps: 62%+ YoY increase (up to 401k ) among Google apps; -38% YoY decrease in Apple App Store (down to 202k )

-38% YoY decrease in Apple App Store (down to ) $4.6M+ estimated programmatic ad spend on abandoned apps in Q1 2023, -53% YoY decrease from $10M+ in Q1 2022

estimated programmatic on abandoned apps in Q1 2023, -53% YoY decrease from $10M+ in Q1 2022 45% (21k+) of apps registered in Russia are abandoned , 41% (33k+) in China , and 37% (138k+) in the U.S.

are , 41% (33k+) in , and 37% (138k+) in the +107% YoY increase in abandoned apps with ads transmitting geo location and user IP address in ad bid stream

in abandoned apps with ads in ad bid stream 49% (70k+) of likely child-directed apps are abandoned and 27% ( 39k ) "super-abandoned", in the Apple App Store as of Q1 2023

Pixalate's Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q1 2023 includes:

By App Store Analysis

Programmatic Ads Analysis

Transparency Analysis

Country of Registry Analysis

App Store Category Analysis

Likely Child-Directed App Analysis

Abandoned Developers Analysis

Download a free copy of the report here: Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q1 2023

