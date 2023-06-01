Pixalate Releases Q1 2023 Connected TV Device Spoofing Report: Devices Disguised as Roku account for 5% of Roku's Reported Advertising Traffic

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its Q1 2023 CTV Device Spoofing Report to reveal how often non-Roku devices are disguising themselves as Roku devices in the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Advertising traffic delivered to an unintended device, known as spoofing, is a form of invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud). Advertisers can be victims of spoofing when their ad dollars are redirected to lower-value ad placements on unknown or unintended devices.

Key Findings:

  • The share of spoofed ad traffic purporting to be from Roku devices was 5% in Q1 2023, up from 3% reported June - August 2022.
  • iOS and Android devices no longer appear to be used the most for device spoofing. Pixalate estimates the use of non-mobile devices spiked at 98% in January 2023.
  • 75% of spoofed ad traffic on Roku devices in March 2023 was from non-iOS/Android devices.

For more details about this form of spoofing, please visit the original blog post about Mobile-to-CTV spoofing.

Top Roku CTV Apps most spoofed from non-CTV devices

Here are the 10 Roku apps that were spoofed most often by non-CTV devices in Q1 2023, according to Pixalate's data:

  1. FuboTV
  2. Telemundo/Telemundo Deportes
  3. Univision NOW/Univision
  4. Azteca Mas
  5. Fox News Channel
  6. Peacock TV
  7. CBS News
  8. AMC
  9. Pluto TV - It's Free TV
  10. The Roku Channel

To view the full list of CTV apps targeted by spoofing from non-CTV devices in Q1 2023, please visit here.

