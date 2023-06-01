Pixalate Releases Q1 2023 Connected TV Device Spoofing Report: Devices Disguised as Roku account for 5% of Roku's Reported Advertising Traffic

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its Q1 2023 CTV Device Spoofing Report to reveal how often non-Roku devices are disguising themselves as Roku devices in the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Advertising traffic delivered to an unintended device, known as spoofing, is a form of invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud). Advertisers can be victims of spoofing when their ad dollars are redirected to lower-value ad placements on unknown or unintended devices.

Key Findings:

The share of spoofed ad traffic purporting to be from Roku devices was 5% in Q1 2023, up from 3% reported June - August 2022 .

iOS and Android devices no longer appear to be used the most for device spoofing. Pixalate estimates the use of non-mobile devices spiked at 98% in January 2023 .

. 75% of spoofed ad traffic on Roku devices in March 2023 was from non-iOS/Android devices.

For more details about this form of spoofing, please visit the original blog post about Mobile-to-CTV spoofing.

Top Roku CTV Apps most spoofed from non-CTV devices

Here are the 10 Roku apps that were spoofed most often by non-CTV devices in Q1 2023, according to Pixalate's data:

To view the full list of CTV apps targeted by spoofing from non-CTV devices in Q1 2023, please visit here .

