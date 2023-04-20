Pixalate Releases Q1 2023 CTV Programmatic Ad Sellers Market Share Report: Magnite Ranks #1 on Roku & Amazon Fire TV North America

Magnite, Pubmatic, Comcast's FreeWheel, TripleLift, Index Exchange among top ad platforms based on CTV open programmatic ad market share in March 2023.

LONDON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2023 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for both Connected TV (CTV) and mobile in-app. The rankings feature the top SSPs by open programmatic advertising market share for apps across the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores in March 2023.

Pixalate rankings include each seller's estimated market share across the world, including breakdowns by region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM) for CTV platforms. Programmatic advertising buyers may benefit from working with sellers with high market share who can deliver efficiency and increase the likelihood of finding their target audience. In addition to this market share report, Pixalate's Seller Trust Index ranks CTV sellers based on quality factors, including invalid traffic and ad density scores.

Top CTV SSPs by Market Share

Here are the leading CTV advertising supply-side platforms (SSPs) on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices based on estimated market share in March 2023, according to Pixalate:

Roku, North America, March 2023

In the North American market, the top remained stable, but with multiple new entrants (Pubmatic, OpenX, Zippor Ltd, TripleLift) breaking into the top 10.

Magnite - 40% FreeWheel - 16% Unruly - 8%

Amazon Fire TV, North America, March 2023

The ratings for Amazon Fire TV, North America remained primarily stable, with Pulsepoint, Xumo, and Pubmatic making the biggest climb on the rankings list.

Magnite - 44% FreeWheel - 12% Xandr Monetize - 8%

To see full North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM rankings for CTV platforms, visit here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Rankings (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple app stores.

SOURCE Pixalate