Pixalate Releases Q1 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: Open Programmatic Ad Spend Tops $3.2 Billion in Q1

Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report, a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic CTV advertising through the first quarter of 2023.

The report provides a deep dive into open programmatic CTV ad spend trends - using ad sales as a proxy - by global region, the latest trends in the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores, and a look at invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Key Findings:

Global CTV advertising tops $3.2 billion in Q1

98% of internet-connected U.S. households are reachable via open programmatic CTV advertising - up from 92% during Q1 2022

Estimated $3.2 billion in global open programmatic CTV ad spend during Q1 2023

in global open programmatic CTV ad spend during Q1 2023 APAC market saw 15% YoY growth in open programmatic CTV ad spend

Roku dominates while Samsung, Amazon, LG gain market share

46% of open programmatic ad spend in CTV went to Roku devices in Q1 2023

in CTV went to devices in Q1 2023 Samsung - including Smart TVs - saw its market share rise to 19%, up 23% YoY

- including Smart TVs - saw its market share rise to 19%, up 23% YoY Amazon Fire TV devices captured the third-most market share (9%), up 44% YoY

Invalid Traffic (IVT) - including ad fraud - sees slight uptick

IVT – inclusive of ad fraud – in the open programmatic CTV ad supply chain rose back above 20% in Q1 2023

– in the open programmatic CTV ad supply chain rose back above 20% in Q1 2023 This marked a rise from the second half of 2022, where IVT rates were 18%

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's Q1 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report includes:

CTV ad spend trends by global region

CTV device trends

Roku Channel Store and Amazon Fire TV Channel Store Insights

CTV operating system trends

Download a free copy of the report here: Q1 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

