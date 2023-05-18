Pixalate Releases Q1 2023 Seller Trust Indexes: Magnite Tops Rankings for Roku, FreeWheel for Samsung and IndexExchange for Amazon Fire TV

News provided by

Pixalate

18 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

MobileFuse LLC finishes first in Q1 2023 Mobile rankings, while Sharethrough tops the Web Seller Trust Index

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2023 Seller Trust Indexes — including the Connected TV Seller Trust Index, Mobile Seller Trust Index, and Web Seller Trust Index.

Pixalate's Seller Trust Indexes are the worldwide standards in programmatic advertising quality ratings. The indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices. STI rankings are based on a variety of seller factors.

Ranking programmatic sellers across CTV, Mobile, and Websites

  • CTV Seller Trust Index: Global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on Roku, Amazon, and Samsung devices
  • Mobile Seller Trust Index: Global seller quality ratings and rankings based on programmatic mobile in-app advertising
  • Web Seller Trust Index: U.S and International seller quality ratings and rankings based on programmatic desktop and mobile web advertising

Q1 2023 CTV Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five global sellers of programmatic CTV advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q1 2023 by device:

Roku

  1. Magnite — Final Score: 85
  2. FreeWheel — Final Score 85
  3. OpenX — Final Score: 84
  4. EMX — Final Score: 84
  5. Unruly — Final Score: 82

Amazon Fire TV

  1. Index Exchange — Final Score: 91
  2. EMX — Final Score 90
  3. OpenX — Final Score: 89
  4. TripleLift Inc. — Final Score: 88
  5. FreeWheel — Final Score: 88

Samsung

  1. FreeWheel — Final Score: 91
  2. Magnite — Final Score: 88
  3. OpenX — Final Score: 87
  4. Unruly — Final Score: 86
  5. TripleLift —- Final Score: 85

Q1 2023 Mobile Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five global sellers of programmatic mobile in-app advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q1 2023:

  1. MobileFuse LLC — Final Score: 91
  2. IronSource — Final Score: 90
  3. OpenX  — Final Score: 89
  4. VRTCAL — Final Score: 89
  5. Luna Media — Final Score: 89

Q1 2023 Web Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five sellers of programmatic desktop/mobile web advertising inventory in the U.S. based on overall quality in Q1 2023:

  1. Sharethrough — Final Score: 88
  2. Sovrn — Final Score: 88
  3. Yahoo  — Final Score: 87
  4. Index Exchange — Final Score: 85
  5. Pubmatic — Final Score: 84

Please visit Pixalate's Seller Trust Index to learn more.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

SOURCE Pixalate

