Pixalate Releases Q2 2023 CTV Device Spoofing Report for Roku: 4x Global Surge in Impersonated Roku Devices in Open Programmatic Advertising Marketplace

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its Q2 2023 CTV Device Spoofing Report: Roku to reveal how often non-Roku devices pretend to be Roku devices in the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Spoofing is a form of invalid traffic (IVT) in which an ad impression is misrepresented. Device spoofing is a form of spoofing in which one device (such as an iPhone) masquerades as another device (such as a Roku). Fraudsters may disguise a mobile device as a Roku device because advertisers are willing to spend more money if their ad is shown on a Roku device.

Key Findings:

22% of all spoofed Roku traffic originated from non-CTV devices (e.g., mobile or desktop devices) in Q2 2023, sharply up from 5% reported in Q1 2023.

13% of all Roku device spoofing originated from other (non-Roku) CTV devices in Q2 2023, according to Pixalate's data.

When Roku device spoofing originated on a mobile device in Q2 2023, it was far more likely to be from an Android-powered device (92%) compared to iOS (8%).

Top Roku CTV Apps most spoofed from non-CTV devices in Q2 2023

Here are the top five Roku apps that were spoofed most often by non-CTV devices in Q2 2023, according to Pixalate's data:

Top Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) impacted by Roku device spoofing in Q2 2023

Here are the top five SSPs impacted by Roku device spoofing in Q2 2023, based on volume of programmatic ad impressions, according to Pixalate's data:

Google AdExchange Magnite FreeWheel PubMatic PulsePoint

