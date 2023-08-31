Pixalate Releases Q2 2023 CTV Device Spoofing Report for Roku: 4x Global Surge in Impersonated Roku Devices in Open Programmatic Advertising Marketplace

News provided by

Pixalate

31 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its Q2 2023 CTV Device Spoofing Report: Roku to reveal how often non-Roku devices pretend to be Roku devices in the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Spoofing is a form of invalid traffic (IVT) in which an ad impression is misrepresented. Device spoofing is a form of spoofing in which one device (such as an iPhone) masquerades as another device (such as a Roku). Fraudsters may disguise a mobile device as a Roku device because advertisers are willing to spend more money if their ad is shown on a Roku device.

Key Findings:

  • 22% of all spoofed Roku traffic originated from non-CTV devices (e.g., mobile or desktop devices) in Q2 2023, sharply up from 5% reported in Q1 2023.
  • 13% of all Roku device spoofing originated from other (non-Roku) CTV devices in Q2 2023, according to Pixalate's data.
  • When Roku device spoofing originated on a mobile device in Q2 2023, it was far more likely to be from an Android-powered device (92%) compared to iOS (8%).

To learn more about this form of spoofing, please visit the original blog post about CTV device spoofing.

Top Roku CTV Apps most spoofed from non-CTV devices in Q2 2023

Here are the top five Roku apps that were spoofed most often by non-CTV devices in Q2 2023, according to Pixalate's data:

  1. The Roku Channel
  2. Plex - Stream Free TV & Movies
  3. OnDemandKorea
  4. FloSports
  5. Xumo

To view the full list of CTV apps targeted by spoofing from non-CTV devices in Q2 2023, please download the Q2 2023 CTV Device Spoofing Report: Roku here.

Top Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) impacted by Roku device spoofing in Q2 2023

Here are the top five SSPs impacted by Roku device spoofing in Q2 2023, based on volume of programmatic ad impressions, according to Pixalate's data:

  1. Google AdExchange
  2. Magnite
  3. FreeWheel
  4. PubMatic
  5. PulsePoint

To view the full list of SSPs impacted by spoofing from non-CTV devices in Q2 2023, please download the Q2 2023 CTV Device Spoofing Report: Roku here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Device Spoofing Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

SOURCE Pixalate

Also from this source

17% of Programmatic Ad Clicks Are Invalid: Pixalate's Q2 2023 Global Click Fraud Benchmarks Reports for Mobile Apps, Desktop Web, & Mobile Web

Pixalate's Delisted CTV Apps Report: $3.9MM in Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Delisted Roku Apps in H1 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.