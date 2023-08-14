Pixalate Releases Q2 2023 Global Mobile Seller Trust Index: MobileFuse, VRTCAL, ironSource Top In-App Open Programmatic Advertising Supply Quality Rankings

Pixalate

14 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

MobileFuse ranks number one for the third straight quarter, while VRTCAL jumps to second place from fourth place in Q1 2023.

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 Mobile Seller Trust Indexes, the comprehensive global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on mobile apps available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Pixalate's Seller Trust Indexes are the worldwide standards in programmatic advertising quality ratings. The indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices. Mobile STI rankings are based on a variety of seller factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), reach, transparency, and more.

Pixalate's other indexes include the CTV Seller Trust Index for global Connected TV advertising and the Web Seller Trust Index for U.S. and International seller quality ratings based on desktop and mobile web advertising. See the full suite of Pixalate's Seller Trust Indexes.

The Top SSPs for Mobile In-App Programmatic Advertising in Q2 2023

Here are the top five sellers of programmatic mobile in-app advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q2 2023:

  1. MobileFuse LLC — Final Score: 92 (A)
  2. VRTCAL — Final Score: 91 (A)
  3. IronSource  — Final Score: 91 (A)
  4. OpenX — Final Score: 88 (A)
  5. Digital Turbine — Final Score: 87 (A)

MobileFuse has been No. 1 on the Mobile Seller Trust Index for three straight quarters. VRTCAL has claimed the No. 2 spot after climbing the rankings for five consecutive quarters.

Pixalate's Mobile Seller Trust Index has the full rankings (48 SSPs ranked in Q2 2023).

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

