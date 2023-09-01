Pixalate Releases Q2 2023 Mobile App Developer Advertising Market Share Report for Google and Apple Apps: EMEA Earns 40% of Open Programmatic Mobile App Ad Spend

7K app developers in EMEA account for 40% of global open programmatic ad revenue on mobile apps – trailed by APAC's 33% share with 9K developers and North America's 25% share with 5K registered developers

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the inaugural Mobile App Developer Advertising Market Share Report, for Q2 2023 , analyzing developers of mobile apps with programmatic advertising listed in the Google Play and Apple App stores. The report focuses on app developer market share in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The report further highlights the global share of advertising revenue and the number of mobile app developers registered in each global market that run programmatic advertising in-app. The report also presents the top 10 developers based on their share of open programmatic advertising revenue attributable to mobile app developers in their respective market.

Key Findings:

EMEA: 40% market share with 7K developers registered in EMEA

North America: 25% market share, 5K registered developers

Latin America: 1% market share, 527 registered developers

Asia-Pacific: 33% market share, 9K registered developers

Musi inc., Mobilityware, and Imo.im are the top developers registered in North America , with a combined 17% market share attributable to NA developers.

are the top developers registered in , with a combined market share attributable to NA developers. Etermax earns >10% market share of the programmatic ad revenue attributable to developers registered in Latin America .

earns of the programmatic ad revenue attributable to developers registered in . EasyBrain leads EMEA with 7% of the market share, while MyMusic leads APAC with 3% market share for APAC registered developers.

To see the top developers in each region, download the Q2 2023 Mobile App Developer Advertising Market Share Report here .

