Pixalate Releases Q4 2022 CTV Device Spoofing Report: 16% Of Fake Roku Ad Traffic Came From Apple iOS Devices In October

Pixalate finds the share of spoofed ad traffic purporting to be from Roku devices increased to 6% in December 2022, up from 3% reported in August 2022

LONDON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its Q4 2022 CTV Device Spoofing Report to reveal how often mobile devices are used to "spoof" Roku CTV devices.

Pixalate found 6% of Roku's reported ads in Q4 were not delivered to a Roku CTV device, up from 3% measured June - August 2022. Advertising traffic delivered to an unintended device, known as spoofing, is a form of invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud). Advertisers can be victims of spoofing when their ad dollars are redirected to lower value ad placements on unknown or unintended devices.

Key Findings:

The share of spoofed ad traffic purporting to be from Roku devices increased to 6% in December 2022 , up from 3% reported June - August 2022 .

, up from 3% iOS devices appear to be used the most for device spoofing. Pixalate estimates 16% of spoofed ad traffic on Roku devices in October 2022 was from iOS devices.

was from iOS devices. Use of other devices spiked in November and December, at around 58% of spoofed traffic.

Pixalate Q4 2022 CTV Device Spoofing Report offers insights into this unique form of ad fraud. Additionally, we have included a downloadable report on the top CTV apps that were affected by this exploit.

For more details about this form of spoofing, please visit the original blog post about Mobile-to-CTV spoofing.

Breakdown of spoofed CTV traffic from non-CTV devices in Q4 2022:

In Q4 2022, 6% of all ad traffic purporting to be from Roku devices actually came from other devices, according to Pixalate's data. Here's a breakdown of non-CTV device type that "spoofed" traffic really originated from:

Share of Roku spoofed impressions by identifiable device type, by month:

Device Spoofing Report (Roku) Q4 2022 Month Detected Device Type % of all spoofed device impressions from Roku

apps, by detected device type Oct 2022 iOS 16 %

Android 1 %

Other 17 % Nov 2022 iOS 6 %

Android 1 %

Other 47 % Dec 2022 iOS 6 %

Android 2 %

Other 58 %

Top 10 Roku CTV Apps most spoofed from non-CTV devices

Here are the 10 Roku apps that were spoofed most often by non-CTV devices in Q4 2022, according to Pixalate's data:

To view the full list of CTV apps targeted by spoofing from non-CTV devices in Q4 2022, please visit here .

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the associated Downloadable Report, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to apps from the Roku and Amazon Fire TV CTV app stores.

