Pixalate Releases Top CTV Apps for October 2022: Hulu reclaims top spot in Publisher Trust Index for both Roku & Amazon Fire TV in North America

Pixalate's Publisher Trust Indexes (PTIs) give advertisers a full picture of the quality of app inventory across multiple platforms, regions, and categories. Hulu, SlingTV, DIRECTV among leaders in October 2022.

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the October 2022 Publisher Trust Index (PTI) , a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world's mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, bringing transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate's monthly PTI report provides a perspective regarding the quality of CTV apps that support programmatic advertising with rankings broken down by regions, countries, categories, and app stores. The assessment is based on various factors including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores.

Check out Pixalate's October 2022 Publisher Trust Index trend analysis in the CTV app ecosystem. The top five rated apps across the Roku and Amazon app stores in North America for October 2022 are:

Roku Store, North America, October 2022

Hulu SLING: Live TV, Shows & Movies Red Bull TV TV Classics Bloomberg

For more information on the Roku TV App list, please visit here .

Amazon FireTV Store, North America, October 2022

Hulu DIRECTV Stream Frndly TV Discovery+: Stream TV Shows, Originals and More Philo: Live & On-Demand

For more information on the Amazon Fire TV App list, please visit here .

The Publisher Trust Indexes feature more than 200 unique Pixalate Top 100™ rankings for mobile and CTV apps. See the Pixalate Top 100™ rankings .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

