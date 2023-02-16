Pixalate renews all 23 MRC accreditation areas, plus all 12 Server-Side-Ad-Insertion (SSAI) measurement metrics, for display and video SIVT detection/filtration across CTV, mobile in-app, and mobile/desktop

Accreditation renewal includes sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) detection, for desktop and video, across both 1x1 pixel tracking and JavaScript integrations, for all device environments (CTV, mobile app, mobile web, desktop).

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today announced it has received MRC Accreditation renewals from the Media Rating Council, Inc. (MRC) for each of Pixalate's MRC Accredited Measurement Areas ( 23 ), including accreditation across Server-Side-Ad-Insertion (SSAI) measurement metrics ( 12 ) across all environments: Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, mobile web, and desktop.

As a result of these renewals, Pixalate remains an MRC-accredited service for both display and video SIVT detection and filtration across all device environments, including Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, mobile web, and desktop.

"We congratulate Pixalate on the continuation of its MRC accreditation, inclusive of SIVT across environments and SSAI metrics" said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "MRC has a long history of experience working with Pixalate, and this latest accreditation continuation demonstrates their commitment to quality and transparency."

"Pixalate remains committed to shining a light on the industry's unknowns, particularly in CTV," said Amin Bandeali, CTO of Pixalate. "We are proud to continue our collaboration with the MRC, through the Accreditation process and working groups, to raise industry standards across measurement, ad fraud detection, and compliance initiatives."

Pixalate's CTV MRC Accreditations - Including 12 SSAI Metrics

Pixalate retains MRC accreditation for video and display advertising SIVT detection and filtration for CTV advertising with the following:

CTV Display Ad Counts/Impressions (Reaccredited; first achieved in 2020)

CTV Display SIVT Detection & Filtration (Reaccredited; first achieved in 2020)

CTV Video Impressions (Reaccredited; first achieved in 2018)

CTV Video SIVT Detection & Filtration (Reaccredited; first achieved in 2018)

Pixalate's MRC accreditation for 12 distinct SSAI metrics , include:

Gross SSAI Ad Counts

SSAI Ad Counts

Net SSAI Ad Counts

Gross SSAI Ad Counts %

SSAI Ad Counts %

Net SSAI Ad Counts %

Gross SSAI Transparent Ad Counts

SSAI Transparent Ad Counts

Net SSAI Transparent Ad Counts

Gross SSAI Transparent Ad Counts %

SSAI Transparent Ad Counts %

Net SSAI Transparent Ad Counts

Pixalate maintains MRC accreditation across the following 23 measurement areas ,

CTV

Video Impressions

Video SIVT Detection & Filtration

Display Ad Counts/Impressions

Display SIVT Detection & Filtration

SSAI Measurement Metrics

Mobile App

Display Ad Counts/Impressions

Display Viewability

Display SIVT Detection & Filtration

Video Impressions

Video SIVT Detection & Filtration

SSAI Measurement Metrics

Mobile Web

Display Ad Counts/Impressions

Display Viewability

Display SIVT Detection & Filtration

Video Impressions

Video SIVT Detection & Filtration

SSAI Measurement Metrics

Desktop

Display Ad Counts/Impressions

Display Viewability

Display SIVT Detection & Filtration

Video Impressions

Video SIVT Detection & Filtration

SSAI Measurement Metrics

