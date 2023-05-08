Pixalate Reports $3.3M Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Delisted Roku Apps in Q1 2023

Pixalate's Q1 2023 Delisted CTV Apps Report reveals a 59% YoY increase in apps delisted from Roku and a 49% YoY increase in apps delisted from Amazon Fire TV

LONDON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Delisted CTV Apps Report: Q1 2023 , which provides an analysis of delisted apps on the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.

This report examines characteristics of delisted Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps, including their privacy policies, transparency practices, programmatic ad spend, country of registry, and the app developers.

Delisted apps pose a risk to consumer privacy and the quality of the app ecosystem. While removing apps from a store can prevent future downloads, they may still be installed on users' devices and continue to collect personal information. Pixalate benchmarks this important metric because advertising revenue directed to these apps can incentivize and perpetuate privacy risks.

Key Findings:

2k+ delisted apps across Roku (1.9k+) and Amazon Fire TV (28) in Q1 2023

across Roku (1.9k+) and Amazon Fire TV (28) in Q1 2023 664 delisted Roku apps were developed by VlogBox, Inc., while 411 delisted Roku apps were developed by OKKO

delisted Roku apps were developed by while delisted Roku apps were developed by 250 (12%) of all delisted Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps included "Screensaver" or "Wallpaper" in the app title

of all delisted Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps included in the app title 54% YoY increase from Q1 2022 in apps delisted across both Roku and Amazon Fire TV

from Q1 2022 in apps delisted across both Roku and Amazon Fire TV $3 .3MM+ estimated ad spend on delisted apps, all of which occurred on delisted Roku apps (no advertising was observed on delisted Amazon Fire TV apps)

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's Delisted CTV Apps Report: Q1 2023 includes:

CTV Programmatic Advertising Spend Analysis

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV Analysis

CTV App Transparency and Privacy Policy Analysis

Country of Registry Analysis

App Category Analysis

Developer & Top App Analysis

Download a free copy of the report here: Delisted CTV Apps Report: Q1 2023

