Pixalate Reports $8.9M Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Delisted Roku and Amazon CTV Apps in 2022

Pixalate's Q4 2022 Delisted CTV Apps Report reveals 3.7K delisted apps drove $8.9M+ in estimated open programmatic ad spend across Roku ($8.8M+) and Amazon Fire TV ($65K+) in 2022; 3.5% of the ad spend was in Q4 2022.

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Delisted CTV Apps Report: Q4 2022, which provides an extensive analysis of delisted apps on the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.

This report examines numerous characteristics of delisted Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps, including their privacy policies, transparency practices, programmatic ad spend, country of registry, and more.

Delisted apps pose a risk to consumer privacy and the quality of the app ecosystem. While removing apps from a store can prevent future downloads, they may still be installed on users' devices and continue to collect personal information. Pixalate benchmarks this important metric because advertising revenue directed to these apps can incentivize and perpetuate privacy risks.

Key Findings:

3.7k+ delisted apps across Roku (3.5k+) and Amazon Fire TV (193) in all of 2022.

across Roku (3.5k+) and Amazon Fire TV (193) in all of 2022. $8 .9MM+ estimated ad spend on delisted apps in 2022 across Roku ( $8 .8MM+) and Amazon Fire TV ($65k+).

on delisted apps in 2022 across Roku ( .8MM+) and Amazon Fire TV ($65k+). In Q4 2022, 345 apps were delisted from Roku (down 79% QoQ) and 46 from Amazon Fire TV (down 6% QoQ)

(down 79% QoQ) and (down 6% QoQ) 38%+ (130) of delisted Roku apps had no detected privacy policy URL vs. 15% (7) on Fire TV in Q4 2022.

apps had no detected privacy policy URL vs. 15% (7) on Fire TV in Q4 2022. 55% of delisted apps had no identifiable country of registry in Q4 2022, while 40% were registered in the U.S.

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's Delisted CTV Apps Report: Q4 2022 includes:

CTV Programmatic Advertising Spend Analysis

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV Analysis

CTV App Transparency and Privacy Policy Analysis

Country of Registry Analysis

App Category Analysis

Download a free copy of the report here: Delisted CTV Apps Report: Q4 2022 and read more about the report on Pixalate's blog.

