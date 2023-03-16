Pixalate's February 2023 CTV Invalid Traffic Overlap Report Finds Botnet-like Behavior Affecting 10% of Roku and Amazon Fire TV Apps with Programmatic Advertising

Pixalate reports 30-50% of HGTV GO's IVT Generated by Amazon Devices Also Affected Tubi in February 2023

LONDON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the CTV IVT Overlap Report Series: February 2023 . The series reveals which Roku and Amazon Fire TV CTV apps share elevated levels of invalid traffic (IVT).

Pixalate's monthly analysis of suspicious traffic patterns between CTV devices and apps provides advertising buyers and sellers the data necessary to combat potential ad fraud. Traffic overlap is one signal for potential botnets - which do exist in the CTV app ecosystem. Pixalate's February 2023 report reveals that 10% of Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps were affected by this botnet-like behavior.

Top CTV Apps with Overlapping Invalid Traffic in February 2023

Roku

How to Travel: Over 50% shared IVT with FilmRise (i.e., over 50% of all fake traffic on the How to Travel channel also visited the FilmRise channel)

TechZone: 30-50% shared IVT with Plex

Anna Oop: Over 50% shared IVT with FloSports

Amazon Fire TV

Tampa Bay Area News & Weather: Over 50% shared IVT with Tubi

HGTV GO: 30-50% shared IVT with Tubi

Xumo Play: Over 50% shared IVT with Tubi

Popular apps like Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and AMC were found to be associated with the apps likely targeted by botnets in February 2023, indicating that these apps may also be targeted.

Learn more about Pixalate's CTV Invalid Traffic Overlap Report Series .

To download a full list of February 2023 CTV apps with most IVT overlap, click here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Invalid Traffic Overlap Report February 2023 (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pixalate