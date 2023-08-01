Pixalate's H1 2023 APAC Market Trends Report For Mobile and Connected TV (CTV): 20% Invalid Traffic (IVT) Rate in APAC Across Google, Apple Mobile App Stores

New research into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region across the mobile and Connected TV (CTV) landscapes finds that Apple is the most popular mobile device while Samsung leads in CTV device market share

The report evaluates the state of the mobile and CTV marketplaces in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including device market share, app developer growth, and invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud trends. The report also reveals the top APAC mobile app developers across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue and details CTV ad spend trends across the Samsung Smart TV app store, Roku Channel Store, and Amazon Fire TV app store.

Key Findings:

34% of global mobile in-app open programmatic ad spend goes to apps registered in the APAC region (Google Play Store and Apple App Store)

goes to apps registered in the APAC region (Google Play Store and Apple App Store) 15% year-over-year rise in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the APAC region (Q123 vs. Q122)

in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the APAC region (Q123 vs. Q122) 42% mobile device market share for Apple iPhone; Samsung and Oppo are tied for second with 12%

for Apple iPhone; Samsung and Oppo are tied for second with 12% 23% CTV device market share for Samsung; Chromecast is second with 12%

for Samsung; Chromecast is second with 12% 20% invalid traffic (IVT) rate in APAC in June 2023 , including ad fraud

