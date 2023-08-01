Pixalate's H1 2023 APAC Market Trends Report For Mobile and Connected TV (CTV): 20% Invalid Traffic (IVT) Rate in APAC Across Google, Apple Mobile App Stores

News provided by

Pixalate

01 Aug, 2023, 20:00 ET

New research into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region across the mobile and Connected TV (CTV) landscapes finds that Apple is the most popular mobile device while Samsung leads in CTV device market share

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the H1 2023 APAC Market and IVT Report for Mobile and CTV.

The report evaluates the state of the mobile and CTV marketplaces in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including device market share, app developer growth, and invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud trends. The report also reveals the top APAC mobile app developers across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue and details CTV ad spend trends across the Samsung Smart TV app store, Roku Channel Store, and Amazon Fire TV app store.

Key Findings:

  • 34% of global mobile in-app open programmatic ad spend goes to apps registered in the APAC region (Google Play Store and Apple App Store)
  • 15% year-over-year rise in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the APAC region (Q123 vs. Q122)
  • 42% mobile device market share for Apple iPhone; Samsung and Oppo are tied for second with 12%
  • 23% CTV device market share for Samsung; Chromecast is second with 12%
  • 20% invalid traffic (IVT) rate in APAC in June 2023, including ad fraud

Download the Report

Download a free copy of Pixalate's H1 2023 APAC Market and IVT Report for Mobile and CTV here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the H1 2023 APAC Market and IVT Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to privacy and information security practices and compliance across mobile apps in the time period studied.

SOURCE Pixalate

Also from this source

23% of Top US Child-Directed Mobile Apps in the Google and Apple App Stores Likely Breach COPPA Privacy Disclosure Obligations: Pixalate's Q1 2023 Children's Privacy Risk Report

Pixalate Introduces Ad Industry's First Monthly App Developer Quality Rankings for Global Programmatic Advertising Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Connected TV (CTV) App Stores: Disney No. 1 on Amazon in North America in April 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.