Pixalate's January 2023 Children's Privacy Index for Mobile Advertising Ranks Programmatic Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) Based on Percentage of Inventory from Child-Directed Apps

Pixalate's Children's Privacy Index for Sellers helps the ad tech industry navigate compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the January 2023 Children's Privacy Index for Mobile Advertising .

The monthly index benchmarks Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) based on the percentage of ads they sell that are on apps that are likely child-directed, as assessed by Pixalate's COPPA Methodology .

Key Takeaways

In January, only one seller reported with a Critical risk level, down from two in December.

Six sellers received a High risk level for January, remaining stable from December.

15 sellers were at Medium risk, a 25% increase from the previous month.

25 sellers were found to be at Low risk, up from 22 in November.

What is COPPA - and why it matters for advertisers

For nearly 25 years, the privacy of children online in the U.S. has been governed by COPPA and its implementing Rule, which has come under scrutiny as regulators aim to address its application in today's complex advertising ecosystem.

COPPA bars the collection of data from children under 13 without verified parental consent. Advertisers, ad buyers, and sellers are at risk of collecting childrens' personal data from apps not clearly labeled as child-directed in the app stores. As the gatekeepers of the mobile app stores, Google & Apple are well positioned to provide clarity yet they do not require developers of apps targeting children to identify as such nor do they prominently feature that information in the app stores. Doing so would not only help parents protect their children online, but would also enable ad tech companies in complying with COPPA.

