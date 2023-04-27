Pixalate's Q1 2023 Global Invalid Traffic & Ad Fraud Benchmarks Report: IVT on Roku and Amazon Fire CTV Apps Rises Back Over 20%

Research study also reveals 20% IVT rate across Apple and Google apps in Q1 2023, the lowest reported in over a year

LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2023 Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report, a comprehensive examination of the global state of IVT and ad fraud in Q1 2023 across the top two CTV (Roku, Amazon Fire TV) and mobile (Apple, Google) app stores.

Key Findings: Q1 2023 IVT Benchmarks

Global IVT on Connected TV rises above 20% again

21% global IVT rate for open programmatic ads on CTV devices in Q1 2023, up from ~18% during Q3 and Q4 2022

global IVT rate for open programmatic ads on CTV devices in Q1 2023, up from ~18% during Q3 and Q4 2022 Apps in the 'News' category had the highest IVT rate on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV

category had the highest IVT rate on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV Google Chromecast devices had the highest IVT rate (53%)

Global IVT on mobile apps drops to 20%

20% mobile in-app IVT rate in Q1 2023, the lowest mark in a year

mobile in-app IVT rate in Q1 2023, the lowest mark in a year Apps on the Google Play Store had a higher IVT rate than apps on the Apple App Store in Q1 2023 (20% vs. 18%)

had a higher IVT rate than apps on the in Q1 2023 (20% vs. 18%) Mobile app traffic from the USA had the highest rate of IVT (23%)

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's Q1 2023 Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report includes:

CTV Invalid Traffic by:

Device & Country



App-ads.txt



App Category (within Roku, Amazon Fire TV)

Mobile In-App Invalid Traffic by:

App Store (Google vs. Apple)

(Google vs. Apple)

Country of Traffic



App Country of Registry



App-ads.txt



App Category (within Apple, Google)

Download a free copy of the report here: Q1 2023 Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2023 Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV and mobile apps in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC, "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

SOURCE Pixalate