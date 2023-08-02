Pixalate's Q2 2023 CTV Sell-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Report: Magnite Leads in North America on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV

Freewheel, Unruly, and Equativ among top ad platforms in Pixalate's new Samsung Smart TV programmatic advertising SSP market share rankings

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for Connected TV (CTV). The rankings feature the top SSPs by open programmatic advertising market share for apps across the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores in June 2023. New to the report is the Samsung Smart TV Report , which introduces the top sellers on Samsung Smart TV apps for the first time.

Pixalate rankings include each seller's estimated market share across the world, including breakdowns by region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM) for CTV platforms. Programmatic advertising buyers may benefit from working with sellers with high market share who can deliver efficiency and increase the likelihood of finding their target audience.

Top CTV SSPs by Market Share: Q2 2023

Here are the leading SSPs for CTV across Samsung Smart TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV apps based on estimated market share in June 2023, according to Pixalate:

Samsung, North America

The new report includes the following sellers in the top 3:

Magnite - 48% Unruly - 10% Xandr Monetize - 8%

Download the Q2 2023 Samsung Smart TV top SSPs market share report here .

Roku, North America

In the North American market, the top had a few shuffles with Adtelligent and Speroll breaking into the top 10.

Magnite - 38% FreeWheel - 16% Unruly - 6%

Download the Q2 2023 Roku top SSPs market share report here .

Amazon Fire TV, North America

The ratings for Amazon Fire TV in North America remained mostly stable with a few shuffles within the top 10, including BeachFront as a new entrant.

Magnite - 49% FreeWheel - 11% Xandr Monetize - 8%

Download the Q2 2023 Amazon Fire TV top SSPs market share report here .

Download the Reports

You can access Pixalate's Q2 2023 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for Connected TV (CTV) here:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Rankings (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple app stores.

SOURCE Pixalate