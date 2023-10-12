Pixalate's Q2 2023 DEFASED Mobile Apps Report: 98,357 Apps Delisted From the Apple App Store and 235,270 From the Google Play Store

News provided by

Pixalate

12 Oct, 2023, 08:05 ET

Research reveals nearly 68,000 ad-supported apps removed from app stores in Q2 2023; 11.9k delisted mobile apps are still sharing geolocation data with advertisers

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 Delisted Mobile Apps Report, analyzing Q2 2023 DEFASED apps (DElisted From the App StorE) - apps that are no longer available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, including apps that have programmatic advertising.

Apps can be delisted from the app stores yet may remain on a user's mobile device, leaving users unaware of potential privacy and security risks. While some apps are delisted for benign reasons, others are removed as a result of more nefarious behaviors or risks to platforms' corporate liability, including non-compliance with app store policies - such as not having a privacy policy. Advertisers can continue to serve ads on these apps even after they have been delisted, potentially exposing themselves to compliance risks as a result. Pixalate's report analyzes app profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, including:

  • Developer country of registry
  • Existence of a privacy policy
  • Transmission of personal information in the advertising bid stream, including geolocation data

Key Findings:

  • Since the start of 2021, 3.8M apps have been delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store combined
    • These apps had accumulated 71B downloads in the Google Play Store and 112M user ratings in the Apple App Store
    • 2.6M apps were delisted on the Google Play Store as compared to 1.2M removed from the Apple Store
  • 11.9K apps delisted between Q1 2022 - Q1 2023 were found passing user location data in the ad bid stream in June 2023
    • 1.6k of which were passing U.S.-based location data in the ad bid stream
  • 21.7K delisted apps attributed to APAC-based developers - the highest of any region in Q2 2023 - with EMEA a close second (21.2K)
  • Nearly 68,000 apps delisted in Q2 2023 had an app-ads.txt file (i.e., programmatic advertising)

Top Delisted Apps and App Developers

Rovio Entertainment's "Angry Bird Seasons" - which had over 100 million Google Play Store downloads - was delisted from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, as was Zynga's "Wheel Smash" (over 1 million downloads from the Google Play Store). 

Below are the top three delisted developers with the most open programmatic advertising in Q2 2023, as measured by Pixalate.

The full report contains the list of the top 10 delisted developers with the most open programmatic ad traffic, according to Pixalate's data.

Download the full report

Download a free copy of the report, including a list of the top 200 delisted apps by store with programmatic advertising (based on the presence of an app-ads.txt file), here: Q2 2023 Delisted Mobile Apps Report.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Delisted Mobile Apps Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may  be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

Media Contact: erollman@pixalate.com

SOURCE Pixalate

Also from this source

Pixalate Releases Industry-First SCO Verification Report Q2 2023 in Collaboration with Basis Technologies: 65% Higher Ad Fraud Rate on Misrepresented Supply Chain Objects

Pixalate Releases Industry-First SCO Verification Report Q2 2023 in Collaboration with Basis Technologies: 65% Higher Ad Fraud Rate on Misrepresented Supply Chain Objects

Pixalate, the market-leading privacy, compliance, and fraud protection analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today...
Pixalate's H1 2023 EMEA Mobile App Ad Supply Chain Report: 39% Mobile Open Programmatic Ad Revenue in Europe Attributed to Cyprus-based Developers

Pixalate's H1 2023 EMEA Mobile App Ad Supply Chain Report: 39% Mobile Open Programmatic Ad Revenue in Europe Attributed to Cyprus-based Developers

Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.