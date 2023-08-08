Pixalate's Q2 2023 Mobile Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Report: Verve Group Leads in North America on Both Google, Apple App Stores

InMobi, Magnite, Digital Turbine, Google AdExchange among the top ad platforms in Pixalate's Mobile SSP market share rankings

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for mobile apps. The rankings feature the top SSPs by open programmatic advertising market share for apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in June 2023.

Pixalate rankings include each seller's estimated market share across the world, including breakdowns by region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM) for Mobile platforms. Programmatic advertising buyers may benefit from working with sellers with high market share who can deliver efficiency and increase the likelihood of finding their target audience.

Top Mobile SSPs by Market Share: Q2 2023

Here are the leading SSPs for Mobile across Google Play Store and Apple App Store apps based on estimated market share in June 2023, according to Pixalate:

Google Play Store, North America

The top three include:

  1. Verve Group - 11%
  2. InMobi - 9%
  3. Magnite - 8%

Download the Q2 2023 Google Play top SSPs market share report here.

Apple App Store, North America

In the North American market, the top had a few shuffles with Adtelligent and Speroll breaking into the top 10. The top three include:

  1. Verve Group - 17%
  2. Google AdExchange - 16%
  3. InMobi - 9%

Download the Q2 2023 Apple App Store top SSPs market share report here.

You can access Pixalate's Q2 2023 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for Mobile platforms here:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Rankings (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple app stores.

SOURCE Pixalate

