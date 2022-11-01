Pixalate's Q3 2022 Delisted Connected TV (CTV) Apps Report: Roku Purges 1,636 CTV Apps, 4.5X More than Q2; Estimated $3MM in Programmatic Ad Spend on Delisted Apps

97% of delisted CTV apps for Q3 were from the Roku store (1,636), while Amazon Fire TV delisted 3% (49).

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2022 Delisted CTV Apps Report , containing insights about CTV apps removed from the Roku and Amazon apps stores. The analysis helps developers and advertisers recognize potential threats of privacy and compliance breaches.

Pixalate analyzed more than 45k CTV apps across the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores and found that nearly 1.6k were delisted in Q3 2022 — an increase of 452% compared to the 339 delisted in Q2 2022. Amazon Fire TV delisted 49 apps, a 14% increase since last quarter. These delisted apps comprise 4% of all active CTV apps across both stores.

Key findings:

Through analysis of delisted Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps in Q3 2022, Pixalate found:

1.6k+ delisted apps (+397%) across Roku ( 1.6k ) and Amazon Fire TV (49) in Q3 2022. That is 4% of all active CTV apps across both stores.

across Roku ( ) and Amazon Fire TV (49) in Q3 2022. That is 4% of all active CTV apps across both stores. 452% increase on Roku apps delisted from Q2 to Q3 2022, and 14% increase of Amazon Fire TV apps delisted.

on Roku apps delisted from Q2 to Q3 2022, and of Amazon Fire TV apps delisted. 10% of delisted apps had programmatic advertising detected in Q3 2022. Roku Active CTV apps had 100 times more ad spend than delisted apps in Q3.

in Q3 2022. Roku Active CTV apps had 100 times more ad spend than delisted apps in Q3. Estimated $3MM in programmatic ad spend on delisted CTV apps in Q3 2022, according to Pixalate.

on delisted CTV apps in Q3 2022, according to Pixalate. 67%+ of delisted Roku apps had no detected privacy policy vs. 12% on Fire TV in Q3 2022.

apps had no detected privacy policy vs. 12% on Fire TV in Q3 2022. 59%+ of delisted apps on Roku were abandoned (2+ yrs. no update) vs. 39% on Fire TV in Q3 2022.

apps on Roku were abandoned (2+ yrs. no update) vs. 39% on Fire TV in Q3 2022. 75% of delisted apps had no identifiable country of registry in Q3 2022, while only 20% were registered in the U.S.

You can download lists of the top 100 most popular apps delisted for Roku and the total list of delisted Amazon Fire TV apps here .

Delisted apps may pose a privacy and security risk to consumers as they can remain installed on the user's device, and the user may not know they need to delete the app under such circumstances.

What's inside the report

Pixalate's Q3 2022 Delisted CTV Report includes:

The scale of delisted apps dating back to Q1 2021

Share and overall ad spend of delisted apps running programmatic ads

Delisted apps broken down by how long since the app had last been updated

Country of origin of delisted apps

Delisted apps by app category

List of the most popular delisted apps

Download a copy of the Q3 2022 Delisted CTV Report for free. You will also be provided with lists of the top 100 most popular delisted apps for Roku and all apps for Amazon Fire TV that were delisted in Q3 2022.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2022 Delisted CTV Apps Report (the "Report"), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to CTV apps delisted from the official Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.

