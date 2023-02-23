Pixalate's Q4 2022 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Report for Amazon Fire TV and Roku: 34% of Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend on Amazon Fire TV Targets Apps Referred to by 10+ Bundle IDs

Pixalate research finds 92% of global open programmatic ad spend on Roku CTV apps targets apps referred to by 2+ Bundle IDs as of Q4 2022

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released new data highlighting issues that appear to be prevalent with Bundle IDs. Pixalate conducted a study of CTV transactions for Q4 2022 to provide insights into the scale of variations in CTV Bundle IDs. The full Q4 2022 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Report is available for download here .

A "Bundle ID" is a string of characters that advertisers and ad platforms use to identify specific apps, such as Hulu. However, there is no standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs. This has created significant confusion around targeting and measurement, and ad fraudsters are exploiting this programmatic ad supply chain vulnerability. Pixalate conducted in-depth research on this issue in our September 2022 CTV's Bundle ID Crisis blog post.

KEY FINDINGS

According to recent data from Pixalate, the CTV Bundle ID crisis continues to be a problem for the industry:

Many multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) apps like Sling, Fubo and others are referred to by 100+ Bundle IDs.

Apps referred to by 2+ Bundle IDs on Amazon Fire TV increased from 30% to 37% compared to September 2022 .

. 34% of open programmatic ad spend on Amazon CTV apps goes to apps that are referred to by 10+ Bundle IDs.

92% of open programmatic ad spend on Roku CTV apps goes to apps referred to by 2+ Bundle IDs.

In Q4 2022, over 39% of CTV apps on Roku and 37% on Amazon Fire TV were referred to by multiple bundle IDs. This is a significant increase on Amazon Fire TV where the number was around 30% in September 2022.

The estimated programmatic spend on apps with multiple Bundle IDs grew from 74% in September 2022 to 84% in Q4 2022 on Amazon Fire TV.

As for solutions to this crisis, Pixalate's Bundle ID to App store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs and ensuring that accurate tracking, measurement and reporting is in place. Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field. By taking these proactive steps, the industry can help ensure the continued growth and success of the CTV ecosystem.

For more information, download the full report here .

