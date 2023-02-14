Pixalate's Q4 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report: 275k Mobile Apps Removed From Google, Apple Stores, Bringing 2022 Total To 1.4 Million Delisted Apps

Programmatic advertisers spent $45 million on apps delisted from the Google Play and Apple App stores in 2022, according to Pixalate's data

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q4 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report , containing insights about mobile apps removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The analysis helps developers and advertisers recognize potential threats of privacy, brand safety, and compliance breaches.

Pixalate's report reveals that 274,803 mobile apps were delisted in Q4 2022, a decrease of ~21% from the 349k+ delisted in Q3 2022. In total, Google and Apple combined delisted over 1.4 million apps in 2022, according to Pixalate's data. However, delisted apps remain on user devices and can continue to run ads. Pixalate's analysis reveals that programmatic advertisers spent $45 million on delisted apps in 2022.

Key Findings:

Pixalate's Q4 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report reveals:

1.4MM+ delisted apps across Google (737k+), Apple app stores (699k+) in 2022.

across Google (737k+), Apple app stores (699k+) in 2022. In Q4 2022, Apple delisted 8% of all apps on their store (Google 4%).

of all apps on their store (Google 4%). $45MM estimated programmatic ad spend on delisted apps in Q4 2022.

estimated on delisted apps in Q4 2022. Of apps delisted from the Apple App Store with programmatic ads, 97%+ transmitted end-user location in ad bid stream.

transmitted end-user location in ad bid stream. 106k+ delisted apps in 2022 were likely child-directed ( 60k from Apple and 46k from Google).

Apple and Google have an important role to play in protecting consumers' online privacy, part of which is setting and maintaining consumer privacy standards across the 5.2+ million apps available for download in their stores. While removing apps from a store prevents future downloads, those apps can remain installed on users' devices and continue to collect personal information.

In Q4 2022, Pixalate found 7.6% of the delisted apps had no privacy policy URL detected and that 93.5% of delisted apps with ads transmitted end-user location in ad bid stream, posing a potential opportunity for unchecked consumer tracking.

Download the full report as well as a list of the top 200 most popular delisted apps from each app store here .

What's inside the report

Pixalate's Q4 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report includes:

The scale of delisted apps dating back to Q1 2021

Sensitive information shared by delisted apps with advertisers

Ad spend on delisted apps

Delisted apps broken down by how long since the app had last been updated

Likely child-directed apps that were delisted

Country of origin of delisted apps

Delisted apps by app category

List of the most popular delisted apps

Download a copy of the Q4 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report for free here . You will also be provided with a list of the top 200 most popular apps that were delisted in Q4 2022.

Follow Pixalate

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q4 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to apps delisted from the official Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

SOURCE Pixalate