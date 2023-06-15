Pixalate's vMVPD Q1 2023 Traffic Analysis Report: 79% of Global Ad Spend on Amazon Fire TV Devices Goes to Top 25 vMVPD CTV Apps

Pixalate finds IVT rates continue to be lower in Q1 2023 on virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (vMVPD) apps at 7.1% compared to non-vMVPD apps at 18.6%

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Amazon Fire TV vMVPD Traffic Analysis Report for Q1 2023 . The report digs deep into vMVPD apps - such as Sling TV and XUMO - to surface programmatic advertising-related insights on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Key Takeaways:

vMVPD apps drove 85% of ad impressions on Fire TV during Q1 2023.

In the same period, 79% of Fire TV global ad spend was on vMVPD apps.

IVT rates were measured to be 2.6x higher on non-vMVPD apps, at 18.6% for non-vMVPD apps vs 7.1% for vMVPD apps.

Top vMPVD apps on Amazon Fire TV:

Pluto TV Tubi Philo Sling TV Plex

Click here to download Pixalate's vMVPD traffic analysis and the list of the most popular vMVPD apps on Amazon Fire TV devices.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the vMVPD Traffic Overview Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV apps from the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores. Pixalate's datasets — which are used exclusively to derive these insights — consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources. Pixalate uses ad sales data from such datasets as a proxy for "ad spend" as referenced herein and in the Report.

SOURCE Pixalate