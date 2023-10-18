Pixalate's vMVPD Q2 2023 Traffic Analysis Reports: 70%+ of Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend Goes to vMVPD Apps

Research reveals Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (vMVPD) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV devices have 2x lower invalid traffic (IVT) rates compared to non-vMVPD apps

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 vMVPD Traffic Analysis Reports for Roku, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TV devices. vMVPD (Virtual MultiChannel Video Programming Distributor) applications are designed to bundle TV channels into cost-effective "skinny bundles." The report examines vMVPD apps - such as Sling TV and XUMO - to surface programmatic advertising-related insights across leading CTV devices, including Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

In order to provide insights for our vMVPD report series - including specific reports for Roku apps, Amazon Fire TV apps, and Samsung Smart TV apps, Pixalate conducted a thorough review of over seven billion global open programmatic advertising transactions across more than 14 thousand CTV Bundle IDs mapped to over six thousand unique CTV apps in the second quarter of 2023.

Key Takeaways:

  • vMVPD apps account for 70% of ad spend on CTV devices
    • Ad spend: 80% of global programmatic ad spend go to top vMVPD apps on Samsung TV
      • Top 25 vMVPD apps account for 69% of ad spend on Roku and 63% on Amazon Fire TV
      • Ad spend on top 25 vMVPD apps declined -26% YoY on Amazon Fire TV (-6.7% on Roku)
  • vMVPD apps have a lower rate of Invalid Traffic (IVT) compared to non-vMVPD apps
    • Roku sees 2.3x higher IVT rates on non-vMVPD apps (12.4% vs. 5.6% IVT)
      • Samsung sees 1.5x higher IVT rates on non-vMVPD apps (4.9% vs. 3.3% IVT)
      • Amazon Fire TV non-vMVPD apps have 1.9x higher IVT rates (20.3% vs. 10.5% IVT)
  • Top grossing vMVPD apps by CTV device:
    • Samsung: Hulu, Samsung TV Plus, Sling, Tubi, Philo
    • Roku: Hulu, Pluto, Tubi, Sling, Roku
    • Amazon Fire: Hulu, Pluto, Philo, Tubi, Sling

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. For more information, visit www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the vMVPD Traffic Overview Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV apps. Pixalate's datasets — which are used exclusively to derive these insights — consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources. Pixalate uses ad sales data from such datasets as a proxy for "ad spend" as referenced herein and in the Report.

CONTACT: Emily Rollman, erollman@pixalate.com

