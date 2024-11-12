PixArt Imaging Unveils the "Magic Sensor", PAC9001 Smart Pixel Optical Sensing Device: A Revolution in AI-Driven Sensor Technology

HSINCHU, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for intelligent automation grows alongside AI and IoT, PixArt Imaging proudly introduces its latest innovation, the "magic sensor," PAC9001 Smart Pixel Optical Sensing Device. Designed to revolutionize object presence detection across industries, the PAC9001 combines exceptional real-time performance and high efficiency in a compact, privacy-focused sensor.

The Smart Pixel Optical Sensing Device, PAC9001LT, is a tiny "magic sensor" with high sensitivity, designed for always-on functionality and superior energy savings, even when concealed behind a cover. The PAC9001 also features PixArt’s proprietary Smart Motion Detection (SMD) and Pixel Difference Mode (PDM), enabling it to adapt to environmental changes and deliver high-precision data in varying lighting conditions, from bright daylight to darkness, at distances up to 5 meters.

The PAC9001 uses advanced AI-powered pixel processing to analyze visual information directly at the pixel level, a breakthrough that reduces data transmission needs and minimizes power consumption. This "smart" processing capability enables the PAC9001 to support rapid, high-accuracy applications in sectors such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, smart home, and PC peripherals. With its high sensitivity, the PAC9001 functions seamlessly even when concealed, providing essential insights without capturing identifiable images. This ensures enhanced privacy, making it ideal for settings like crowd control and security.

PixArt's industry-leading expertise in imaging and sensor technology allows the PAC9001 to achieve low latency and energy efficiency while fitting effortlessly into devices, thanks to its compact module form of just W3.79 x L3.63 x H1.67 mm³. Its ability to detect and respond to object motion makes it invaluable in real-world applications, especially for edge devices requiring timely, precise sensing.

PixArt Imaging's CEO, Sen Huang, commented, "Our vision is to enable smarter, more adaptive devices that transform the way we interact with technology. The PAC9001 represents our commitment to pioneering the next generation of sensor technology, combining the best of AI and pixel-level processing to deliver powerful, actionable insights. We're thrilled to introduce this product to a world where privacy, efficiency, and real-time responsiveness have never been more important. Like a 'magical' presence working behind the scenes, the PAC9001 not only enables front-facing applications but also powers big data, enabling smart systems to collect valuable insights for user behavior predictions."

Combining advanced sensing, processing, and energy-saving technologies, the PAC9001 stands out as a game-changer for those seeking efficient, integrated solutions for next-generation smart devices.

For more information, visit PixArt Imaging.

About PixArt Imaging Inc.

Founded in July 1998 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, operates offices in the USA, Denmark, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, and China, providing services in IC design, R&D, manufacturing and sales. Specializing in sensing and navigation IC design, we focus on CMOS imaging, capacitive touch, MEMS sensing technologies to put into ASIC for human-machine interfaces and machine vision. Leveraging on our expertise in sensing and system design technologies, PixArt is strategically broadening our product lineup across diverse application markets. Our focus is on delivering top-tier image quality, optimizing for ultra-low power usage, compact designs, and seamless system-on-a-chip (SoC) integration; allowing us to drive innovation and meet evolving market demands in a versatile, energy-efficient, and highly integrated structure, positioning us to make impactful strides across varied technology sectors.

