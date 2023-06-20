PixCell Medical Appoints Guy Frak as New Chief Commercial Officer

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point of care, today announced that Guy Frak has been appointed chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Frak will oversee PixCell's global commercial partnerships, all sales and marketing activities, company service and support, and global distribution of the company's proprietary hematology analyzer, HemoScreen™.

"I'm honored to take on this new role as chief commercial officer of PixCell Medical and join an incredible and mission-driven team delivering innovative diagnostic solutions that improve care for patients worldwide," said Guy. "Even as a veteran of the medical device market, I am very impressed by the ease of use and clear advantages HemoScreen offers to healthcare providers, clinicians, and patients alike. I'm excited to lead the next phase in PixCell Medical's growth alongside a highly experienced and professional team."

Frak brings over 20 years of experience in executive management and sales positions at global medical devices and biotech companies. He previously served as president of global sales at Sensible Medical, prior to that he was Managing Director of Biometrix Medical, president of Mennen Medical, and EVP at Wisesec, to name just a few executive roles in medical companies. Guy has extensive experience in the global medical devices market and managed and established distributors worldwide. Guy holds a BHS & Business degree from Florida Atlantic University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Guy to PixCell's executive team at this critical and exciting time in PixCell's growth," said Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. "At PixCell, we are committed to pushing scientific boundaries and developing breakthrough technologies that significantly accelerate patient treatment. Guy's proven commercial leadership abilities and broad experience launching and expanding novel medical technologies will be essential as we continue to grow our commercial capabilities."

About PixCell Medical
PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use –the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy to use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

