Pixcom Ramps Up Scripted Production: Recruits New Producers

Audrey's Back Wins 5 Prix Gémeaux - One of the Most Nominated Series in 2022

Two Pixcom Series Premiered Last Week in Quebec on TVA To Great Reviews: Daily Legal Procedure Indefensible and Weekly Drama Series Anna & Arnaud – Seeking Global Distribution

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicola Merola, President & Exec Producer and Charles Lafortune, Creative Head & Executive Producer of award-winning production company, Pixcom, announce they are expanding their scripted division even further by hiring Martine Pagé, who is joining the scripted development team, and recruiting two new producers: Isabelle Courval and Véronique Gaudet. The appointments follow the premieres of two of Pixcom's newest series last week on TVA in Quebec (Indefensible and Anna & Arnaud). Additionally, on Sunday night, Pixcom won 7 awards overall at Quebec's prestigious Prix Gémeaux, 5 of which were for limited series dramedy Audrey's Back / Audrey est Revenue, Exec Produced by both Merola and Lafortune; and distributed globally by BETA.

Pixcom's Executive Directors and L-R President Nicola Merola and Creative Head Charles Lafortune "Audrey's Back" multiple winner of the Prix Gemeaux

Pixcom won 5 awards for one of its top dramedies Audrey's Back, on Sunday, September 19 at the Prix Gémeaux Gala held in Montreal. Overall, Pixcom-produced series garnered a remarkable 35 nominations, with Audrey's Back picking up 13 – one of the highest # of nominations for any show at the Prix Gémeaux this year. Audrey's Back previously was recognized for the two 2022 CANNESERIES Awards-- Dior Grand Award and the festival's Special Interpretation Award, as well as Denver Colorado's SeriesFest Audience Award and a Banff/Rockie Award for Best Francophone program.

Anna & Arnaud, a heartwarming mother/son drama about addiction; and legal procedural Indefensible - the first daily drama series that Pixcom has produced which premiered September 12th on TVA in Quebec to rave reviews and initial ratings were an extraordinary 1.1 million viewers, a number seldom seen in Quebec for a new series. It is also the first time TVA is airing a daily drama series. Pixcom is currently considering various global distribution partners.

Recently announced, Pixcom's Wong & Winchester is currently in production for Rogers/Citytv and will be distributed globally by Lionsgate.

Merola and Lafortune stated: "At Pixcom, we're thrilled that audiences are so taken by Audrey's Back, our dynamic new scripted series. With the recent launches of Anna & Arnaud and Indefensible and currently in production with Wong & Winchester among others, it was the right time to advance our commitment to scripted content. By expanding our award-winning team with these three talented women--Martine, Isabelle, and Véronique—we expect to amplify our production efforts well into 2023 and beyond. Pixcom will be very active at the upcoming MIPCOM and MIA conferences, and we look forward to meeting with our global partners."

Pixcom is one of Canada's largest, award-winning independent producers of global premium scripted television series. Recent (2021/22) scripted series include award-winning dramedy, Audrey's Back (2022 CANNESERIES, Denver Colorado's SeriesFest, and Banff/Rockie Awards); White Night; The Wall: Cover Your Tracks; Dark Lake; Counter-Offer; and Alert Squad. Commissioned earlier this year by Rogers Canada, Pixcom's new scripted series Wong & Winchester will be distributed globally by Lionsgate. In addition to scripted series, Pixcom also produces factual lifestyle and documentary programs for networks such as Discovery, History, Amazon, and others. Founded in Montréal in 1987, Pixcom is headed by Executive Producers: President, Nicola Merola & VP Content & Creative Affairs, Charles Lafortune. Together they manage a permanent team of 50+ people and employ over 3,000 freelance artists, technicians, and production teams.

