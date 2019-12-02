Pixel Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Google Pixel 3 XL, 4 XL, 4 & 3a Smartphone Deals Released by Save Bubble
Cyber Monday experts share the best Google Pixel cell phone deals for shoppers in 2019
Dec 02, 2019, 04:50 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Save Bubble have reviewed the top Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 cell phone Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.
Best Google Pixel deals:
- Get the Google Pixel 4 for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 4 XL at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40 and enjoy steep discounts on budget-friendly LG models
- Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
- Lease the Google Pixel 4 or 4XL and get a second one free - at Sprint
- Save on the Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL smartphones at Sprint.com - pay nothing today and pick up the flagship Google Pixel 4 XL at Sprint.com
- Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check the latest deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 XL, 3a & more Pixel models
- Save up to $600 on Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL - at Verizon Wireless
- Get $400 off the Google Pixel 3 XL or save $300 when you upgrade - at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 35% on a wide range of Google Pixel smartphones at Walmart
- Save $100 on unlocked Google Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL - at Walmart
- Save up to 43% off on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Google Pixel brand of smartphones is recognized for their intelligent camera software. The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL both have a single 12.2 MP rear camera with IR laser-assisted autofocus. The Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL have additional 16 MP telephoto lenses in the back. When purchased directly from Google, Pixel phones can be easily unlocked through a bootloader.
Consumers can choose from 64GB and 128GB storage capacity for the Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4. These Google flagship phones are available in Oh So Orange, Clearly White and Just Black.
Thanks to AT&T's Cyber Monday offer, one can own a 64GB Pixel 4 for $0 a month when qualified customers open a new line (until December 5th). Other attractive Cyber Monday deals on the Pixel cell phones are Sprint's Flex lease and Lease One Get One promotions.
