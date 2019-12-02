Pixel Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Google Pixel 3 XL, 4 XL, 4 & 3a Smartphone Deals Released by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Save Bubble have reviewed the top Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 cell phone Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Google Pixel deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Google Pixel brand of smartphones is recognized for their intelligent camera software. The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL both have a single 12.2 MP rear camera with IR laser-assisted autofocus. The Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL have additional 16 MP telephoto lenses in the back. When purchased directly from Google, Pixel phones can be easily unlocked through a bootloader.

Consumers can choose from 64GB and 128GB storage capacity for the Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4. These Google flagship phones are available in Oh So Orange, Clearly White and Just Black.

Thanks to AT&T's Cyber Monday offer, one can own a 64GB Pixel 4 for $0 a month when qualified customers open a new line (until December 5th). Other attractive Cyber Monday deals on the Pixel cell phones are Sprint's Flex lease and Lease One Get One promotions.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble