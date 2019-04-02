Pixel Eyewear Launches Kids Blue Light Glasses

Protecting children's eyes from the sun is a no-brainer, but in this day and age, parents have more to worry about when it comes to their kids' vision. With schools now integrating technology into more students' lives and kids watching tablets at younger ages, it's more important than ever to shield their eyes from more than UV rays.

According to the CDC, screen time rises to six hours per day for kids ages 8 to 10 and nine hours per day for kids 11 to 14 years old. Eye care professionals worry that the amount of screen time children spend can lead to greater risk for myopia as well as symptoms of computer vision syndrome, which includes eye strain, blurry vision, and headaches.

Children's eyes are not designed to be exposed to blue light emitted by computer screens, phones, and television constantly.

