Pixel Velocity and Dell Technologies Team Up To Launch of IoT Connected Bundles to Help Industrial Companies Digitize Operations at the Edge

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixel Velocit y is pleased to announce that its Event Velocity® software will feature in the launch of Dell Technologies' IoT Connected Bundles program to help industrial operating companies across the globe accelerate their adoption of IoT solutions to remain competitive and achieve new workforce scale, operating safety and asset profitability, especially in remote and hazardous environments.

"We are very pleased to join with Dell Technologies in its launch of the IoT Connected Bundles program. Our Event Velocity solution is enabling software for industrial companies to accelerate their adoption of IoT at the edge of their operations. Event Velocity works very well under a broad range of network conditions as it incorporates data across locations from a broad array of IoT inputs—video cameras, infrared cameras, microphones, microwave sensors, and industrial equipment—into a single virtual operator environment to visualize, alert, and manage remote and hazardous assets safely and efficiently. We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity to expand our work with Dell Technologies in opening opportunities for a much broader universe of companies that can immediately benefit from rapid advances in edge computing," said Jonathan Murray, CEO of Pixel Velocity.

Pixel Velocity was selected for the launch of the Dell Technologies IoT Connected Bundles partner program after a rigorous, curated and competitive evaluation process. The IoT Connected Bundleprogram was launched at Dell VMWorld, August 26-30, 2018.

As a launch partner in the key energy vertical for Dell Technologies's IoT Connected Bundles program, Pixel Velocity offers enabling software to help customers accelerate their adoption of IoT in the energy upstream, midstream and downstream sectors and scale across their operations at the edge.

"We are launching the Dell Technologies IoT Connected Bundles as a global ecosystem to help our oil and gas customers accelerate how they adopt IoT solutions and to help them fully realize these solutions at the edge. As a partner, Pixel Velocity is a key enabler, opening a clear path to broad IoT adoption at operating assets across nearly any combination of networks. IoT Connected Bundles with Event Velocity will immediately lead to much higher performance in production and safety. Together we are giving the same number of high skilled operators more time to focus on production optimization programs across expanding fleets of operating assets with high confidence and safety, supported by high quality data streams that further strengthen customer asset models and help operators ensure more durable profitability. With Pixel Velocity, IoT Connected Bundles offers our oil and gas customers a major portfolio-wide boost from IoT adoption, even for legacy assets in volatile pricing environments." — Chris Wolff, Head of Global OEM & IoT Partnerships - Dell Technologies

Digitizing the operating edge of dispersed, remote and hazardous assets is one of the last frontiers in corporate computing. The emerging widespread availability of affordable bandwidth, advances in high performance hardware, and the development of broad IoT adoption-focused applications software programs like Event Velocity now make a core promise of IoT possible: To monitor and manage dispersed, remote and hazardous assets while increasing production across more assets, giving operators time to focus and scale their efforts at the edge with enhanced safety and a stronger bottom line.

About Pixel Velocity



Pixel Velocity is an Ann Arbor-based software company focused on IoT edge computing solutions. The Company's Event Velocity software is a unified environment to consolidate, analyze, display, and alert with high quality clean data from any IoT input or sensor. The platform is optimized for performance in edge environments with scarce bandwidth and storage. Standard features include video analytic capabilities for motion detection, multi-spectral analytics for leak detection, and event management for remote team response. The automated platform aggregates edge data from operating assets in the background and delivers insight on demand and at scale into real-time remote and hazardous operations, ensuring reliability, business continuity, and safer operating conditions. Markets currently served include the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the energy industry, and the data center market.

About Dell Technologies



Dell Technologiesis a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

