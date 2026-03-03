Pixelcut Rebrands to Pixa, Launches New AI Creative Workspace at Pixa.com

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixa (formerly Pixelcut), the AI creative platform used by over 15 million people every month, today announced its rebrand from Pixelcut to Pixa. The company has also transitioned its web presence from pixelcut.ai to pixa.com, signaling a new chapter for the creative platform.

What began five years ago as a background removal tool has evolved into a creative workspace where AI agents and industry-leading models work together to help users create, edit, and ship production-ready visuals. The rebrand reflects this broader mission. Pixa now serves as an intelligent creative engine where creators, brands, and businesses can produce professional visuals through simple natural-language prompts.

"Every business needs visuals - product photos, social content, ads, and video. AI is making that dramatically more accessible, and Pixa is the best way to harness it," said the co-founders, Dominique Yahyavi and Prasanth Veerina, in a statement announcing the rebrand. "This new name reflects a bigger vision: a future where small and large businesses alike can produce professional visuals with AI, instantly."

The platform's core offering centers on its AI creative workspace, which consolidates image and video generation, background removal, retouching, image expansion, upscaling and other AI tools into a single interface. Users can describe the edits they want in plain language, and Pixa's creative AI agent orchestrates the right tools automatically. The platform also features batch processing capabilities designed for high-volume workflows.

Among its most popular standalone tools, the Pixa Background Remover and Pixa Image Upscaler remain free to use and continue to serve millions of e-commerce sellers, content creators, and marketing teams worldwide.

Currently, the platform powers over 100 million images per month and earned the trust of more than 15 million creators, brands, and businesses globally.

SOURCE Pixa