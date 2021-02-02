Pixellot and SportsEngine, Inc. Partner to Offer Revolutionary Video and Data Solutions for Youth Sports

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixellot, the world's largest provider of AI-Automated™ sports production solutions, and SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of sport relationship management software, announced today an expanded, integrated partnership which includes a new solution dedicated to the youth market based on Pixellot's market-leading AI technology and action camera.



SportsEngine will be the first major entity to offer Pixellot's newly released Pixellot YOU solution which was designed based on Pixellot's field-proven solutions in use by thousands of sports organizations and schools worldwide. YOU is a cost-effective, portable solution that will enable SportsEngine's leagues, clubs, and teams to record their games and enjoy a high-quality video experience that includes an automated virtual camera operator and automated personal highlights for each player. In addition, coaches will enjoy a range of professional video analysis tools to improve team and player performance.

SportsEngine users will receive special pricing on Pixellot season packages and Pixellot will provide exclusive content featuring best practices and tips for maximizing coaching time using Pixellot video solutions on SportsEngine.com.

"As the 'home of youth sports', our mission is to make youth sports a more rewarding experience for athletes, parents, volunteers, administrators, families, and fans," said Brett MacKinnon, General Manager, SportsEngine. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Pixellot to offer state-of-the-art video tools and capabilities to capture all the action and unforgettable moments that are part of the youth sports experience."



"We are thrilled to enter the youth market with the leader in youth sports technology. The youth sports experience can be life changing for many youth athletes, and we want to help families and coaches capture every moment," said David Shapiro, President of North America at Pixellot. "Bringing professional video tools to youth sports will enable coaches to improve team and player performance, help players build their highlight reels and democratize the production of millions of youth sports events."

The YOU solution delivers professional-looking video by providing an automated virtual camera operator for fans, players, and coaches that enables easy recording of home and away games, tagging key moments and creating personal highlights for sharing with recruiters, families, and on social media. Two kit options include an off-the-shelf Action Bundle that uses an action camera to capture indoor sports with a desktop tool for cloud uploading and a higher-end Pixellot AIR camera that is ideal for outdoor and wide fields and includes direct cloud uploading functionality.



Pixellot works with schools, clubs, leagues, and federations worldwide, and currently streams more than 40,000 live games per month from over 10,000 fields and venues, logging over 1 million production hours to date.

About Pixellot

Pixellot offers automated sports production solutions that provide affordable alternatives to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot's AI technology solution streamlines production workflow by creating a stitched panoramic image of the entire playing surface. Advanced algorithms enable automated coverage of the flow of play, generate highlights, and add graphics and ads. Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.pixellot.tv/

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com, Facebook.com/sportsengine; or twitter.com/@sportsengine.

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

