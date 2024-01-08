pixelRo to Showcase Cutting-Edge Digital Eye Care Solutions at CES 2024

- Revolutionizing Eye Health: The AI-Powered NENOON App and Kiosk Set to Redefine Self-Diagnosis and Care

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- pixelRo, a spin-off from Samsung Electronics' in-house venture nurturing program C Lab, is gearing up for CES 2024, where the company will showcase its groundbreaking technologies that are reshaping the digital eye care industry. Focused on user-centric solutions, pixelRo is specialized in the development of vision correction and eye protection products.

The Seoul-based digital eye care solutions developer will participate as an exhibitor and host a booth at the upcoming CES 2024, taking place from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. pixelRo will unveil its flagship NENOON App and NENOON Kiosk at the event, along with other vision protection products such as smartphone and monitor blue light-blocking films. In addition, the company will showcase its healing care products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers equipped with the company's proprietary Zeus Ion Module.

pixelRo's flagship product, the NENOON App, stands as an innovative solution, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology into the realm of eye care. This mobile-based application redefines the approach to periodic visual acuity tests, offering a user-friendly platform for self-monitoring and managing the user's eye health. The NENOON App goes beyond traditional eye health applications by providing personalized vision correction and eye protection features. Through wellness assessments, eye exercise recommendations and comprehensive eye health history management, users can take proactive measures to safeguard their vision. The app is designed not only to empower individuals to understand and enhance their eye health, but also to contribute to the global initiative of early detection and prevention of eye-related issues.

Furthermore, pixelRo's NENOON Kiosk represents a groundbreaking advancement in the field of eye health diagnostics. This state-of-the-art device is equipped with advanced vision measurement capabilities, including near and distance vision assessments, as well as the integration of the Amsler Grid software for macular degeneration self-diagnosis. Installed with specific charts and utilizing cutting-edge technology for distance and gaze tracking, the NENOON Kiosk delivers a comprehensive set of quantified information. Beyond mere vision measurements, this hardware solution plays a pivotal role in contributing to the early detection and prevention of eye diseases. Following its successful completion of rigorous evaluations, including U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for facility and product registration and adherence to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations, the NENOON Kiosk has positioned itself as a reliable and accredited tool. Ongoing clinical trials at esteemed medical institutions underscore the NENOON Kiosk's commitment to advancing eye health through precision diagnostics and proactive care.

Having successfully entered the Middle Eastern market through GITEX Global 2023 in October, pixelRo is directing its attention towards entering and expanding in the North American market through CES 2024. Concurrently, the company aims to capitalize on its achievements in Australia, where it launched healing care products in September 2023, by establishing a joint venture to expand its offerings to eye health solutions as well.

"Leveraging the exposure and feedback from CES 2024, we aim to strengthen our global position, explore new markets and establish strategic partnerships," remarked Kang Seok-myong, CEO of pixelRo. "Also, taking into consideration the unique local market characteristics, we will develop tailored marketing strategies and collaborate with local partners in our global expansion."

SOURCE pixelRo