Pixelworks Appoints Sevan Brown to Lead Business Development for TrueCut Motion

20-Year Media and Entertainment Executive to Drive Expanded Partnerships and Industry Adoption of TrueCut Motion™ Platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) ("Pixelworks" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced the appointment of Sevan Brown as Executive Vice President of Business Development. In the newly created role, Brown will lead the Company's enhanced focus on securing and growing global business partnerships for its TrueCut Motion platform with major Hollywood studios, international exhibitors and streaming service providers.

Most recently, Brown served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Content Services at Unique X, a leading theatrical delivery and SaaS provider, where he oversaw the global Content Services division and drove key initiatives in content distribution and technology solutions for the theatrical segment. Prior to Unique X, he held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Motion Picture Solutions (MPS), a prominent film services company specializing in digital cinema mastering, distribution and related solutions. Brown also held previous senior positions at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where he focused on business development and client services in the film and entertainment space.

"We are pleased to have Sevan Brown join the Pixelworks team as we focus on driving momentum and market adoption of our industry-leading TrueCut Motion platform," commented Todd DeBonis, Chairman and CEO of Pixelworks. "His background as a seasoned Media & Entertainment executive and his highly relevant experience in theatrical content distribution, technology and services make him ideal for leading our business development efforts aimed at expanding TrueCut Motion's presence across the ecosystem. I look forward to working closely with Sevan to accelerate and broaden engagements with studios, premium exhibitors and streaming service providers in support of solidifying TrueCut Motion as the industry standard for premium cinematic viewing experiences."

"I'm excited to join the Pixelworks team and lead business development efforts for TrueCut Motion," said Sevan Brown, EVP of Business Development. "With the industry's ongoing shift toward premium theatrical experiences, I look forward to spearheading expanded partnership with studios, exhibitors and other key stakeholders to position TrueCut Motion as the industry standard for motion grading and delivering enhanced visual experiences to consumers."

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks is a technology licensing company specializing in cinematic visualization solutions, including industry-leading content creation, delivery and display processing solutions that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. Pixelworks has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit Pixelworks' web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, Truecut Motion and Truecut are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.