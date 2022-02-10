Pixelworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights

Delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth across target end markets, with margins and operating results at the high end of expectations for the fourth quarter

Mobile revenue increased sequentially for the sixth consecutive quarter, driven by record sales of both hardware and software-based visual processing solutions

Introduced latest X7 mobile visual processor, combining high frame rate and high resolution with ultra-low latency and low power consumption, to enable breakthrough display performance for mobile gaming

Pixelworks Shanghai certified as an independent software vendor with MediaTek, bringing Pixelworks' advanced visual display processing to MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture

vivo launched the iQOO Neo5S series smartphone, incorporating Pixelworks' X5 Pro visual processor, unlocking ultra-premium visual performance and an unmatched mobile gaming experience

vivo launched the iQOO 9 Pro smartphone with visual quality powered by Pixelworks' X5 Pro visual processor and MotionEngine® technology, enabling 1-120Hz variable frame rate for high-performance mobile gaming

OPPO Find N, the brand's first-ever foldable smartphone, and the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone launched, each utilizing Pixelworks' software and patented high-efficiency color and brightness calibration technology

Formally launched TrueCut® Motion, the industry's first end-to-end platform for the consistent delivery of comprehensive motion imaging and a filmmaker-approved viewing experience across all screens

Announced ecosystem partnership with TCL, one of the world's best-selling TV brands, to bring TrueCut Motion platform to future TCL televisions in North America

Appointed two highly experienced senior vice presidents for Pixelworks Shanghai, further strengthening the growing operations and leadership team in Asia

"We closed out 2021 with another consecutive quarter of sequential and year-over-year growth, highlighted by record revenue contribution from both our mobile hardware and software visual processing solutions," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Consolidated revenue for the full year increased 35%, led by mobile business growing 3x year-over-year, coupled with a sustained recovery in the projector market. We also delivered solid gross margin for the year and achieved meaningful improvement in our bottom-line results.

"In recent months, we've demonstrated continued momentum in mobile through a series of announced wins for our hardware and software solutions on newly launched smartphones, including OPPO's first foldable smartphone and vivo's latest iQOO phones targeting high-performance visual gaming. Together with our Shanghai subsidiary, we also unveiled cooperative agreements with multiple industry-leading ecosystem partners. In mobile, we began collaborative efforts with MediaTek to bring Pixelworks' visual processing technology to its Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, and separately engaged with Unity Technologies to incorporate advanced visual performance capabilities into its gaming engine platform. Then, in conjunction with the CES tradeshow TCL announced plans for TCL TVs to support our TrueCut Motion platform.

"Entering 2022, customer demand remains strong in our target end markets and we have solid bookings extending well into the year. We are poised to drive continued growth in mobile with expanding design-ins across a growing number of programs and customers, including tier-one mobile OEMs. With global supply constraints anticipated to persist through at least the next several quarters, we are continuing to aggressively work together with our supply chain partners to secure incremental capacity in support of our growth expectations for the coming year."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.6 million, compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The sequential increase in fourth quarter revenue primarily reflected continued growth and record revenue in the mobile market. For the full year 2021, revenue was $55.1 million compared to full year revenue of $40.9 million in 2020. The year-over-year increase in revenue reflected strong growth in the mobile market, combined with a sustained recovery in the projector market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 53.5%, compared to 52.5% in the third quarter of 2021 and 45.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2021 was 50.3% compared to 49.4% in the prior year. Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses were $12.6 million, compared to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $11.3 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year 2021, GAAP operating expenses were $47.7 million compared to $46.9 million in the prior year.

On a non-GAAP basis, fourth quarter 2021 gross profit margin was 55.0%, compared to 53.1% in the third quarter of 2021 and 49.6% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2021 was 52.0% compared to 53.8% in the prior year. Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating expenses were $11.0 million, compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $9.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2021 were $41.4 million compared to $37.3 million in the prior year.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $3.3 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.08) per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and a GAAP net loss of $6.4 million, or ($0.15) per share, in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net loss for the full year 2021 was $19.8 million, or ($0.38) per share, compared to a net loss of $26.5 million, or ($0.65) per share, in the prior year. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc." as "net loss".

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.03) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.2 million, or ($0.04) per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and a non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million, or ($0.11) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2021, non-GAAP net loss was $12.6 million, or ($0.24) per share, compared to a net loss of $15.9 million, or ($0.39) per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a negative $1.1 million, compared to a negative $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a negative $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year 2021, adjusted EBITDA was a negative $9.6 million compared to a negative $11.6 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 were $61.6 million, compared to $66.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and $31.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the first quarter of 2022, will be provided as part of the scheduled conference call.

Conference Call Information

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, TrueCut and MotionEngine are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and gain on loan extinguishment which are all required under GAAP as well as the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and the impact of non-GAAP adjustments to redeemable non-controlling interest. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. before interest income and other, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific items listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period-to-period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks' continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks' future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period-to-period basis.

Because the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks' website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's businesses, including market movement and demand, the continued constraints on global semiconductor supply, customer engagements and ecosystem collaborations, growth in the mobile market, adoption rates for the Company's TrueCut Motion platform, and additional guidance, particularly as to the business outlook and current market environment and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the same. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release, including any projections of revenue or other financial items or any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors, such as rival chip architectures, introduction or traction by competing designs, or pricing pressures; the success of our products in expanding markets; current global economic challenges; changes in the digital display and projection markets; seasonality in the consumer electronics market; lack of adoption of our TrueCut Motion platform; our efforts to achieve profitability from operations; our limited financial resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and on our suppliers and customers. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[Financial Tables Follow]



PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 16,586 $ 15,196 $ 9,638 $ 55,102 $ 40,855 Cost of revenue (1) 7,713 7,211 5,253 27,409 20,670 Gross profit 8,873 7,985 4,385 27,693 20,185 Operating expenses:









Research and development (2) 7,002 6,792 6,397 27,250 25,040 Selling, general and administrative (3) 5,598 5,097 4,870 20,445 19,840 Restructuring - - 19 - 2,041 Total operating expenses 12,600 11,889 11,286 47,695 46,921 Loss from operations (3,727) (3,904) (6,901) (20,002) (26,736) Interest income and other, net 165 54 7 457 9 Gain on loan extinguishment - - 796 - 796 Total other income, net 165 54 803 457 805 Loss before income taxes (3,562) (3,850) (6,098) (19,545) (25,931) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (448) (9) 341 (133) 598 Net loss (3,114) (3,841) (6,439) (19,412) (26,529) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (177) (232) - (409) - Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,291) $ (4,073) $ (6,439) $ (19,821) $ (26,529) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted (0.06) (0.08) (0.15) (0.38) (0.65) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 53,293 52,768 43,735 52,509 40,712











(1) Includes:









Amortization of acquired intangible assets 218 218 298 899 1,192 Stock-based compensation 26 (138) 87 43 432 Restructuring - - 7 - 173 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 623 549 669 2,363 2,943 (3) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 940 1,146 1,000 3,678 4,296 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 53 53 76 219 304

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit









GAAP gross profit $ 8,873 $ 7,985 $ 4,385 $ 27,693 $ 20,185 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 218 218 298 899 1,192 Stock-based compensation 26 (138) 87 43 432 Restructuring - - 7 - 173 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 244 80 392 942 1,797 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,117 $ 8,065 $ 4,777 $ 28,635 $ 21,982 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 55.0 % 53.1 % 49.6 % 52.0 % 53.8 %











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses









GAAP operating expenses $ 12,600 $ 11,889 $ 11,286 $ 47,695 $ 46,921 Reconciling item included in research and development:









Stock-based compensation 623 549 669 2,363 2,943 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:









Stock-based compensation 940 1,146 1,000 3,678 4,296 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 53 53 76 219 304 Restructuring - - 19 - 2,041 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,616 1,748 1,764 6,260 9,584 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 10,984 $ 10,141 $ 9,522 $ 41,435 $ 37,337











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,291) $ (4,073) $ (6,439) $ (19,821) $ (26,529) Reconciling items included in gross profit 244 80 392 942 1,797 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,616 1,748 1,764 6,260 9,584 Impact of non-GAAP adjustments to redeemable non-controlling interest (17) (9) - (26) - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 9 7 144 - - Reconciling items included in total other income, net - - (796) - (796) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (1,439) $ (2,247) $ (4,935) $ (12,645) $ (15,944)











Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.04) $ (0.11) $ (0.24) $ (0.39)











Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 53,293 52,768 43,735 52,509 40,712



*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.



PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020



Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share



Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.







































GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$ (0.06)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.65)

$ (0.65) Reconciling items included in gross profit

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.04 Reconciling items included in operating expenses

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.12

0.12

0.24

0.24 Reconciling items included in total other income, net

-

-

-

-

(0.02)

(0.02)

-

-

(0.02)

(0.02) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$ (0.03)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.39)

$ (0.39)



*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.



PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin



















GAAP gross profit margin

53.5 %

52.5 %

45.5 %

50.3 %

49.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1.3 %

1.4 %

3.1 %

1.6 %

2.9 % Stock-based compensation

0.2 %

(0.9)%

0.9 %

0.1 %

1.1 % Restructuring

- %

- %

0.1 %

- %

0.4 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit

1.5 %

0.5 %

4.1 %

1.7 %

4.4 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin

55.0 %

53.1 %

49.6 %

52.0 %

53.8 %



*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.



PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and adjusted EBITDA









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,291) $ (4,073) $ (6,439) $ (19,821) $ (26,529) Stock-based compensation 1,589 1,557 1,756 6,084 7,671 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 271 271 374 1,118 1,496 Impact of non-GAAP adjustments to redeemable non-controlling interest (17) (9) - (26) - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 9 7 144 - - Gain on loan extinguishment - - (796) - (796) Restructuring - - 26 - 2,214 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (1,439) $ (2,247) $ (4,935) $ (12,645) $ (15,944) EBITDA adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization $ 964 $ 762 $ 983 $ 3,648 $ 3,737 Non-GAAP interest income and other, net (165) (54) (7) (457) (9) Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes (457) (16) 197 (133) 598 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,097) $ (1,555) $ (3,762) $ (9,587) $ (11,618)



*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.



PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,587 $ 31,257 Short-term marketable securities - 250 Accounts receivable, net 8,708 4,672 Inventories 1,469 2,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,732 1,010 Total current assets 74,496 39,634 Property and equipment, net 5,656 5,103 Operating lease right of use assets 4,789 6,606 Other assets, net 3,162 1,081 Acquired intangible assets, net 90 1,207 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 106,600 $ 72,038 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 2,747 $ 995 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 13,563 9,452 Current portion of income taxes payable 128 147 Total current liabilities 16,438 10,594 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 519 1,007 Deposit liability 12,716 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,853 5,088 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 2,948 2,479 Total liabilities 35,474 19,168 Redeemable non-controlling interest 30,905 - Shareholders' equity 40,221 52,870 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 106,600 $ 72,038

